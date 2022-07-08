Fortaleza loses to Estudiantes and is eliminated from Libertadores

Fortaleza did not manage to hold Estudiantes’ aerial ball and was defeated, today, by 3 to 0, in the return game of the round of 16, at the Jorge Luis Hirschi stadium, in Argentina, and said goodbye to Libertadores. The aggregate score was 4 x 1. Manuel Castro twice and Zapiola scored the goals of the Argentine classification.

While Fortaleza bids farewell to the competition, Estudiantes awaits the definition of a date and time by Conmebol to face Athletico-PR for the quarterfinals. The Brazilian team qualified by beating Libertad 3-1 on aggregate.

It went well: Manuel Castro

Manuel Castro knew how to take advantage of crosses. The first two goals of the match were scored after shots in the small area and came out with the help of the midfielder’s head.

Sorry: Tite doesn’t move

With a rival team that bet on aerial balls close to the goal, Titi, Fortaleza’s defender, was just looking from outside the area and did not follow the ball in the arrivals, resulting in the two goals scored.

But what is it, Boeck?

Goalkeeper Marcelo Boeck showed that he’s only good with his hands and made a big mistake on the ball. When touching the ball to his teammate, the Argentine midfielder Zapiola arrived to keep the ball and send it to the goal.

Pikachu kicked out in 21 minutes

Yago Pikachu, from Fortaleza, is sent off against Estudiantes, by Libertadores Image: Staff Images / CONMEBOL

Yago Pikachu was sent off in just 21 minutes of play in what may have been his last match for Tricolor de Aço. Since the beginning of the week, rumors that the right winger may go to Japan’s Shimizu S-Pulse in the coming days have gained strength and the player’s future has not yet been defined.

Students dominate aerial ball

Absolute owner of the game, Estudiantes had more possession of the ball, scored four goals, but one didn’t count and even then it was not possible to see Fortaleza’s attempt to react. With the aerial ball thrown inside the area, he managed to find spaces even between the four defenders and dominated the chances of the match.

Fortaleza is lost in Argentina

Vojvoda leads Fortaleza against Estudiantes, for Libertadores Image: Staff Images / CONMEBOL

Leão do Pici was not found in the field. Throughout the 90 minutes, he presented flaws in the defense, he had no articulation on the field to play the ball in the middle zone and presented an almost non-existent attack, which he finished only once in a 45-minute interval, with Moisés, out. In the second half, the team from Ceará threw in the towel after conceding the second goal in just one minute of the game, changing its posture, to try to react on the counterattack, but it was of little use.

Chronology

The game started off busy, but soon Estudiantes took control and scored in the 8′ of the 1st T with Manuel Castro. On the way back to the second half, the midfielder scored again with just one minute. At 11′ of the 2nd T, Zapiola extended the marker and closed the scoring.

next games

Fortaleza bids farewell to Libertadores and now turns its attention to getting out of the relegation zone of the Brasileirão. At the bottom of the tournament with just 10 points, the team faces Palmeiras on Sunday (10), at 18:00 (Brasília time), at Arena Castelão. Estudiantes takes on Central Córdoba, on the same day, at 1 pm, for the Argentine Championship.

DATASHEET:

STUDENTS (ARG) 3 x 0 FORTALEZA

Competition: Copa Libertadores – Round of 16 return game

Stadium: Jorge Luis Hirshi (ARG)

Date and time: July 7, 2022 (Thursday), at 21:30 (Brasília time)

Referee: Esteban Ostojich (URU)

Assistants: Carlos Barreiro (URU) and Pablo Llarena (URU)

VAR: Juan Lara (CHL)

yellow cards: Juninho Capixaba, José Welison, Moisés, Romarinho (FOR); Noguera (EST)

red cards: Yago Pikachu (STR)

goals: Manuel Castro (EST), at 8′ of the 1st T and at 1′ of the 2nd T; Zapiola (EST), at 11′ of Q2

STUDENTS: Andújar, Godoy, Rogel, Lollo, Noguera, Más, Jorge Rodríguez (Morel), Zuqui (Piatti), Manuel Castro (Rollheiser), Boselli (Zapiola) and Leandro Díaz (Pellegrino). Technician: Ricardo Zielinski.

STRENGTH: Marcelo Boeck, Ceballos, Marcelo Benevenuto, Titi, Yago Pikachu, Hércules (Ronald), José Welison (Matheus Jussa), Lucas Lima (Matheus Vargas), Juninho Capixaba, Silvio Romero (Igor Torres) and Moisés (Romarinho). Technician: Juan Vojvoda.