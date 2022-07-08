Frankfurt airport chaos likely to persist, says Fraport

According to the operator of Germany’s largest airport, delays in dispatch and baggage claim and flight cancellations should not be resolved in the next two or three months, even with the hiring of more employees.

Images of piles of suitcases piled up at Frankfurt airport have become one of the symbols of the aerial chaos that Europe is experiencing this summer in the northern hemisphere. After two years without traveling because of the covid-19 pandemic, passengers are facing hours in queues and cancellations of thousands of flights.

According to Fraport, the company that manages Frankfurt airport, the largest in Germany, the situation should not be resolved anytime soon. According to Stefan Schulte, executive director of Fraport, the airport will continue to operate understaffed for the next two to three months and will have to cancel even more flights.

“The problem will not be less from now on, although we are hiring. I say that very openly,” said Fraport Chief Executive Stefan Schulte.

The situation in the sector is so delicate that the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, joined the debate this Wednesday (6), asking for better working conditions for airport employees.

Scholz highlighted in the Bundestag (German Parliament) that one of the causes of the problems at airports is that “many were laid off” during the crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic. According to him, this is added to the fact that working conditions are not attractive, making people who have found other jobs not want to return to their old positions.

Baggage piles up around the conveyor belts at Frankfurt International Airport: scene has become common amid post-pandemic aerial chaos Image: JIMMY NGUYEN/JIMMY NGUYEN via REUTERS

Therefore, according to Scholz, the role of the German government will not be limited to authorizing the accelerated hiring of workers from abroad, as it is already doing, but also to “creating better working conditions in this area”.

The German airline Lufthansa said that this summer it will have to cancel almost 3,000 connections at the major airports in Frankfurt and Munich.

Fraport admits error

For his part, Schulte acknowledged that the context of the crisis caused by the pandemic was wrongly assessed. He added that not even the increase in resources to subsidize reduced hours prevented the departure of lower-paid employees, who sought jobs in other sectors.

Schulte also recalled that the situation could worsen even more, given the start of summer school holidays in some German states, including Hesse, where Frankfurt is located.

Empty check-ins at Frankfurt Airport: routine before the pandemic is far from being resumed Image: Getty Images/iStockphotos

He explained that, with the cancellation of some flights, it is possible to better check luggage on others, for example. “So far we’ve avoided total chaos,” he said.

Schulte acknowledged that there are relatively large delays, as well as long waiting times for bags. Currently, priority is given to the luggage of passengers departing and in transit, leaving in the background who ends the trip in Frankfurt.

Fraport has already rehired nearly 1,000 new ground service employees after cutting around 4,000 during the pandemic. He also thanked German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser for making it possible for Turkey’s workers to be fast-tracked to fill the gaps.

Travelers find it difficult to get support from overworked airport staff Image: JIMMY NGUYEN/JIMMY NGUYEN via REUTERS

However, according to Schulte, the situation would not be resolved even if a few hundred new employees or temporary workers from abroad are hired.

Schulte apologized to passengers for the long wait times, but said Fraport and other operators were taken by surprise by the rapid increase in demand for travel and said it was difficult to ramp up airport operations in such a short time.

“That surprised us. That’s where I openly admit we were wrong.”