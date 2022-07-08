Full transfer of fuel discounts in MG must be done by Sunday

Many consumers remain uncertain about when the fuel tax cut will fully hit the pumps. after the president Jair Bolsonaro sanctions the bill that limits the application of Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) for fuels the price began to fall at the stations.

What is already noticeable is the gradual reduction in the prices of gasoline, ethanol and diesel. In Belo Horizonte, for example, some establishments are already selling gasoline for less than R$6. However, in other places, the retreat is still very timid.

The Trade Union of Retail Petroleum Derivatives of the State of Minas Gerais (Minaspetro) reported that the companies have been passing on gradually to resale, so the final price at the pump is being changed little by little.

Minaspetro also emphasized that the full discount of the tax reduction (a forecast of R$ 1.84 for gasoline and R$ 0.24 for ethanol -according to the union) will reach resellers by the end of this week.

Regarding the expectation of a full reduction in pumps, if it will even be possible to verify it at the stations until this weekend, the report contacted the distributors and awaits the positions.

“We did not expect that the total reduction would happen in this very short term, especially because resellers have inventories priced with previous ICMS. Then, as these inventories are being replenished, the reflection of the tax reduction is already observed in new acquisitions. So, during this transitional period, it is natural to have an average cost, which reduces over consumption,” said Eduardo Melo, founding partner of Raion Consultoria, which specializes in fuels in Brazil.

Different calculations

Another common doubt among consumers is how much difference in the calculations of how much the total reduction in fuel prices will be.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) calculates that Tax cuts approved by Congress should reduce by R$1.86 the average price of gasoline in Minas, compared to the record of R$ 7.39 reached in the week before the measures took effect.

The same value is pointed out by Raion’s consultancy.

The price informed by the MME and the consultant is two cents more (R$ 1.84) than that indicated by the Union of Retail Trade of Petroleum Derivatives in the State of Minas Gerais (Minaspetro), which still forecasts a drop of R$ 0 .24 in the price of a liter of ethanol.

The Government of Minas, on the other hand, foresees an average reduction of R$ 0.87 in the value of gasoline.

“The difference in the calculations is because the Government of Minas takes into account only the cut in ICMS, which represents the reduction in the calculation base in relation to the average of the last 60 months plus the reduction in the rate. The MME, on the other hand, assesses not only the ICMS issue, but also the PIS/Cofins/Cide exemption on gasoline. Therefore, the impact is greater in the calculation of the Ministry,” informed Eduardo Melo.