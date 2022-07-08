Future Ibovespa declines on US payroll day; interest rates fall after June’s IPCA

The Ibovespa futures operate lower in the first trades this Thursday (7), while the pre-market in New York and the European stock exchanges do not have a defined direction. In the last trading session of the week, investors should reflect on the US labor market data – numbers that have been closely followed by Federal Reserve officials in their decision-making on interest rates.

Here in Brazil, fiscal risks remain on the market’s radar. Due to the low quorum in the Chamber plenary last night (7), the president of the house, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), decided to postpone the vote on the Auxílios PEC to next Tuesday (12).

In terms of indicators, we highlight the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), which accelerated again in June, rising 0.67%, in line with economists’ expectations.

At 9:15 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures for August was down 0.4%, at 102,025 points.

The commercial dollar had a slight increase of 0.13%, to R$ 5.351 in the purchase and R$ 5.352 in the sale. The dollar futures for August rose 0.07% to R$5.379.

Future interest rates are lower after the IPCA release: DIF23, -0.02 pp, at 13.74%; DIF25, – 0.06 pp to 12.78%; DIF27, – 0.03 pp, at 12.71%; and DIF29, – 0.02 pp, at 12.90%.

New York futures operate close to stability. Official US labor market data is being released this morning.

O payroll it is one of the indicators used by the Fed to define the pace of tightening of the country’s monetary policy and a central factor in the market’s assessment of the probability of recession. On the other hand, the New York Stock Exchanges are likely to close this week with a positive balance.

The Dow Jones futures were slightly up 0.09%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were down 0.08% and 0.37%, respectively.

European stock exchanges operate mixed. The pound sterling fell below the $1.20 mark on Friday morning, erasing yesterday’s gains that came as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he would step down after more than 50 resignations. of your government. The main British stock market index (the FTSE 100) is down 0.51.

In the euro zone, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is due to deliver a new speech today. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index traded slightly higher by 0.03%.

Asian stocks close mixed. In China, the indexes broke a cycle of five consecutive weeks of rising, in the face of concerns about the possibility of new lockdownsdue to Covid-19, and geopolitical tensions between the Chinese government and the United States.

In Japan, the Nikkei index reacted to the shocking news of the bombing that killed former prime minister Shinzo Abbe. The current prime minister, Fumio Kishida, said it was a “despicable and barbaric act that took place in the middle of an election, which is the basis of democracy”.

Abe remained a heavyweight in Japan’s Liberal Democrat Party, said the Reuters. He was delivering a speech in the city of Nara, campaigning with to elect other LDP members, ahead of Japan’s upper house elections on Sunday.

Technical analysis by Pamela Semezatto, investment analyst and day trader specialist at Clear Corretora

Ibovespa

“Bullish day yesterday, but still within the range of consolidation and widening. If it breaks out and manages to stay above 103,000 points, we can consider that it continues in the greater lateralization, nullifying the downward pivot that was triggered”.

Dollar

“After a strong bullish move, it reached the mid-200 region and yesterday gave the first sign of correction. The behavior of the dollar since the 30th of May is to correct in a single candle and go back up. However, due to the region it is in and because it is already in a stretched movement, a greater correction would be healthy, which can be confirmed, if the fall continues today”.

