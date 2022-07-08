Galvão Bueno sends a message after Casagrande announced his departure from Globo (video)

Casagrande announced his departure from Globo this Wednesday (7/6), and claimed that the decision took place in “common agreement”

metropolises – Commentator Galvão Bueno sent a message to Walter Casagrande after the former athlete announced his departure from Globo, where he worked for 25 years. Through his Twitter, Bueno declared himself to his friend and remembered remarkable moments of the two on the global broadcaster.

“Casão, I want to tell you that I remembered well your debut at Globo, since then there have been six World Cups, Olympics, the fifth championship… joys, sadness, disagreements, everything that makes two people have the pleasure of working together “, he said.

“I want you to be well, happy and ready to face a new path that will be very successful. And who knows, we might bump into each other along the way?” Bueno added. The narrator will also leave Globo, but only after the World Cup, in December.

Casagrande announced his departure from Globo this Wednesday (7/6), and claimed that the decision took place in “common agreement” and was “a relief for both sides”.

“After 25 years at Globo, six World Cups, five finals, including the one in 2002, with two goals from Ronaldo, three Olympics and several championship finals out there, my cycle is over. I’m leaving Globo today, I’m no longer part of the TV Sports group. I will follow my road. In reality, I think it was a relief for both sides,” he explained.

