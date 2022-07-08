Gasoline price drops to less than R$6 at stations in Greater BH

Extra Minas Shopping Post, on Avenida Cristiano Machado, in BH, sells gasoline at R$5.99 (photo: Jair Amaral/EM DA Press)

Gasoline prices at several stations in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte dropped to less than R$6 this Wednesday (7/6). The reduction is a consequence of the change in the rate of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS).

The drop in ICMS on fuel, from 31% to 18%, was decreed by the state last Friday (7/1). J it was expected that the new values ​​would be applied gradually.

Hudson Batisita de Oliveira, 38 years old, manager of the Phoenix gas station in Santa Luzia. According to him, prices at the unit (common gasoline at R$ 5.98) have not yet stabilized and may fall further in the coming weeks.

“The price drop was yesterday afternoon, just to feel the increase in demand at the pumps. I can’t estimate how much, but [a reduo dos preos] very important for increasing customer consumption, helping in competitiveness”.

Hudson Batisita de Oliveira, 38, manager of the Phoenix gas station in Santa Luzia, said prices could drop even further. (photo: Jair Amaral/EM DA Press)

The price difference has already been felt in the pocket of architect Brigida Morais, 49 years old. She drives an average of 50 kilometers by car every day and expects to save around R$100 per month with the reduction.

“I thought the reduction was good. It opened up the absurdity of the fuel tax,” she said.

Brigida did not stop using the car because of the high prices, but she opted for ethanol to contain expenses. On this tera, she refueled with gasoline.

Brigida Morais, 49, celebrated the reduction and said the measure shows that fuel taxes are “absurd.” (photo: Jair Amaral/EM DA Press)

Impact on transport



Those who use the car as a work tool feel an even greater impact on lower prices. This is the case of Rhainer Oliveira Martins, 18 years old, who works with cargo transport and travels from 100 to 150 kilometers a day with the vehicle.

“For those in this area, this reduction is very interesting. I deliver to schools, and they don’t pay for diesel or gasoline.” According to the driver, the rise in fuel costs significantly burdened the transport sector.

Rhainer, 18, works in freight transport and said the reduction significantly impacts the sector in which he works, but is skeptical about the measure’s duration. (photo: Jair Amaral/EM DA Press)

Rhainer also said that he returned to using his own car to leave the house. “I was taking an Uber to places because of the price of gas. Now, I can go back to trying to ride a car again.”

However, the young man says he is aware of the possibility that fuels will rise again in the future. “We know that it is a matter of politics, and that it can rise again at any time. It is still a very high price compared to a while ago, but with the reduction, it has improved”.

*Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Rafael Arruda

