Gaviões da Fiel complains about bans on the ‘party’ and cancels going to open training at Corinthians

Gaviões da Fiel, the biggest organized crowd of Corinthians, released an official note this Friday stating that it will not go to the club’s open training at Neo Química Arena. According to the organizer, the demands made by the Military Police make it difficult and bar a good part of the planned party.

“The requirements of the Military Police, with a personal and official search to enter with materials and banners, make it difficult for flagpoles to enter and prohibit flags”, begins the statement from the entity, which soon warns.

“Because of these arbitrary measures and the segregation of our fans from open training, Gaviões da Fiel, in protest, will not go to today’s training”, continues the note, regretting the fact that even in training they have to deal with prohibitions that became commonplace in games.

The Gaviões do not mention the Corinthians’ board in the note other than the “segregation” part of the fan. Shortly after a statement from the fans themselves, the Corinthians board opened the activity to the entire public – at first, it would be restricted to Fiel Torcedor.

As she will not go to training, the fans made available 4,000 tickets intended for her to the community. The withdrawal by interested parties will be at the entity’s headquarters, Cristina Thomas, 183, in Bom Retiro, and the preference given to those who do not attend the games for financial reasons. Training starts at 7pm.

See the full note from Gaviões

Gaviões da Fiel Torcida are against the ban on parties in the stands and against operational measures in open training. The requirements of the Military Police, with a personal and official search to enter with materials and banners, make it difficult for flagpoles to enter and prohibit flags.

Because of these arbitrary measures and the segregation of our fans from open training, Gaviões da Fiel, in protest, will not attend today’s training.

We reiterate our rejection of the dismantling of football culture. All the festive manifestations from the stands were taken away from us, we also live with the single crowd policy, which attests to the incapacity of public security in São Paulo.

In our unique and rare moment, which has become an alternative to being real fans, the São Paulo PM again interferes with its repressive and ineffective policy.

We want a minimum of respect and the right to cheer.

In addition, in order to remedy the damage to the excluded fan, Gaviões da Fiel will make their 4,000 tickets available. Pickup will be at Cristina Thomas 183, Bom Retiro, and preference will be given to those who do not attend the games for financial reasons.

NO TO MODERN FOOTBALL.

FOR CORINTHIANS, WITH MUCH LOVE, UNTIL THE END!

