Genial/Quaest: Cleitinho leads towards the Senate, but undecided predominate – Politica

Fulfilling his first term in the Legislative Assembly, Cleitinho Azevedo targets the Senate for this year (photo: Guilherme Bergamini/ALMG)

State deputy Cleitinho Azevedo (PSC) leads the race for Minas Gerais’ seat in the Senate at stake this year. Genial/Quaest poll released this Friday (7/7) points out that the parliamentarian has 19% of the voting intentions, compared to 7% of Alexandre Silveira (PSD), pre-candidate for reelection. What draws attention, however, is the undecided rate: 32%. There are also 30% of people who intend to abstain or vote blank/null. The indecision above 30% refers to a stimulated poll, in which voters give their opinion from a list of pre-candidates. The percentage almost triples in the spontaneous survey, when participants can freely give their opinion on the preferred candidate. In this scenario, 92% do not know who to vote for.

In the stimulated portrait, the person closest to Cleitinho and Silveira is teacher Sara Azevedo, from Psol. Third place, she has 4%. Because of the margin of error of 2.5, the person is technically tied with federal deputy Marcelo lvaro Antnio (PL) and Paulo Piau (MDB), former mayor of Uberaba, Tringulo – both have 3%,

At the same level is federal congressman Marcelo Aro (PP), owner of 2%.

Silveira grows when tied to Lula and Kalil

Alexandre Silveira takes the lead in the dispute when his name is associated with Alexandre Kalil (PSD), pre-candidate for governor, and Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), presidential candidate. With the support, the senator rises from 10% to 35%.

lvaro Antnio, in turn, grows 13 points and goes to 16% in the cut in which he is shown as the candidate of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Cleitinho, when presented as an independent-oriented politician, loses four points and gets 15%. On the other hand, Marcelo Aro, in relation to governor Romeu Zema (Novo), his main political ally, rose six points to 10%.

In this scenario, 11% are undecided; blanks and nulls, 13%.

In addition to being quoted to run for the seat of senator, Marcelo Aro makes up Zema’s list of possible vice-candidates.

Ignorance is everyone’s challenge

Regardless of the voting intention indexes, all pre-candidates for the Senate need to be known by relevant sections of the population. Cleitinho Azevedo, for example, unknown to 78% of the electorate.

Silveira’s ignorance rate of 88%. The rate of lvaro Antnio, in turn, reaches 90%, while 91% do not know Aro.

The Quaest survey did not include federal deputy Acio Neves, from the PSDB, who has been in the lead in other surveys.

As I showed the State of Mines, the toucans work to get the support of the MDB for Marcus Pestana’s candidacy for the government. If the construction succeeds, Paulo Piau could be the name of the coalition to the Senate.

The search

To obtain the results, the researchers responsible for the Genial/Quaest survey conducted 1,480 face-to-face interviews, using questionnaires, between the 2nd and 5th of this month. The confidence level of the data is 95%.

The collection is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the numbers MG-00322/2022 and BR-01319/2022.