Genius/Quaest poll: Zema is ahead of Kalil – Politica

Zema (left) and Kalil (right) lead the dispute for the government of Minas Gerais (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)

Re-election candidate, Romeu Zema (Novo), has 44% of voting intentions in the race for the government of Minas Gerais. The second placed Alexandre Kalil (PSD), former mayor of Belo Horizonte, with 26%. The data make up the survey Genial/Quaest released this Friday (8/7). The third place in the dispute for the state Executive power of Senator Carlos Viana, from the PL, with 2%. Vanessa Portugal (PSTU), Renata Regina (PCB), Miguel Corra (PDT), Marcus Pestana (PSDB) and Lorene Figueiredo (Psol) achieved 1% each.

According to the survey, whose margin of error is 2.5 percentage points, there are 15% of undecided voters and 9% of potential abstentions or null/blank votes. The indices refer to stimulated research, in which participants are asked to give their opinion from a list of pre-candidates.

In the spontaneous scenario, when voters freely nominate the preferred candidate, there are 73% undecided. Despite this, Zema was the most cited, with 15% of the menes; then comes Kalil, who got 7% ​​of them. The other applicants, added together, raised 1%. In this cut, whites, nulls and abstentions correspond to 4%.

Double with Lula d flego a Kalil

Despite dominating rivals, Romeu Zema loses 20% of his voting intentions in a scenario that ties the government’s pre-candidates to the presidential candidates of their political groups. When associated with Felipe d’Avila, Novo’s pre-candidate for the Planalto Palace, Zema drops from 46% to 26%.

Kalil, in turn, jumps from 29% to 42% when he is linked to Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, from the PT. Carlos Viana also grows when related to Jair Bolsonaro (PL). According to Quaest, the senator goes from 5% to 15%.

In this scenario, 9% are undecided and 7% are hypothetical null/blank votes and absences.

Kalil wins at RMBH, but Zema dominates inland

The Genial/Quaest poll indicates an advantage for Kalil in Belo Horizonte, where the former mayor beats Zema by 13 points (54% to 31%). There is a lead for the PSD pre-candidate when the analysis is extended to the entire Metropolitan Region: 43% to 30%.

In the interior of the state, however, the governor has 51% of the voting intentions, against 16% of the opponent.

Fifty-eight percent of respondents say they have already decided who to vote for governor. At the same time, another 39% suggest the possibility of changing the chosen one. Three percent did not know or did not respond to the question.

Governor beats Kalil and Viana in the second round

The survey also captured electoral trends in the event of a second round in Minas. Zema beats Kalil by 50% to 34% in an eventual head-to-head. He also defeats Viana, but by an even greater margin: 61% to 15%.

In the Zema-Kalil duel, there are 9% undecided and 7% blanks/nulls/abstainers. In the Zema-Viana comparison, the two indices are 10% and 14%, respectively.

Almost half evaluate Zema positively

Regarding the evaluation of the current state management, 46% of positive impressions were registered. For another 32%, Zema makes the government regular, while 13% rate the administration negatively. Nine percent did not answer the question when provoked.

Zema’s positive evaluations grew 4% in relation to May, the month of the last survey. Negative ratings, in turn, were 4%,

The search

To obtain the results, the researchers responsible for the Genial/Quaest survey conducted 1,480 face-to-face interviews, using questionnaires, between the 2nd and 5th of this month. The confidence level of the data is 95%.

The collection is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the numbers MG-00322/2022 and BR-01319/2022.

The candidacy of Indira Xavier, from the Popular Unity, is not included in the survey — the ticket was announced yesterday by the press.