Globo anchor discovers cancer and suffers rare reaction in the body: “Horrible”

Globo anchor exposes her fight against breast cancer

Lilian RibeiroGlobo anchor, revealed last year the diagnosis of breast cancer, during the program on the agendafrom GloboNews.

The Globo anchor talked more about her health status to her followers on Instagram, this Wednesday (6). On the occasion, Lilian Ribeiro spoke about her fight against the disease.

In early May, the journalist completed the radiotherapy stage and then underwent surgery and chemotherapy. Lilian Ribeiro then commented that she is taking a new drug: “It is zoledronic acid, to prevent osteoporosis (which can be induced by hormone therapy). It’s a prevention,” she explained to her followers.

On Instagram, one of the followers asked about the medical follow-up of the Globo anchor. She said that she is following up every three months: “With an oncologist every three months. With a mastologist, every six months. With the psychologist, every week”, said Lilian Ribeiro, with good humor.

Journalist talks about reactions to treatment

About the reactions of the treatment, which is long, Lilian Ribeiro, Globo anchor, said: “I had, of course, some skin reactions that are expected, but they were very calm for what could be. And I had a hoarse reaction. I even joked with my doctor that if I were a bra model I would have horrible skin on my breasts, but since I work with my voice, Murphy doesn’t give us time off.”

The anchor then continues the explanation: “And she even said that this is not even a super common reaction, but it happened to me, I was very hoarse for a few weeks, and I think it also had a psychological effect. You’re already tired of being in treatment, right? I went through chemo, surgery and I had to stay there for 25 days of my life going to receive radiation. But, in general, of the stages I went through, it was the most peaceful”, said Lilian Ribeiro.

