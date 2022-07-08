Gloria Perez on exposing her daughter’s murder in documentary: “Necessary”

Glória Perez spoke about the release of a documentary that will address the murder of her daughter, Daniella. The actress says she still suffers from having to remember the case. “It hurts too much to relive it all, but it is necessary to tell the story as it happened”, she said.

She says that she gave access to the case files for the production of the work. “I trust that this documentary leaves no more room for the fanciful versions that the killers tried to get in the press during the years leading up to the jury. Jury convicted them both of double aggravated murder,” she justifies.

Glória also said that Tatiana Issa, the director of the documentary, is concerned with focusing the work on the case files and exposing the content of the documents.

“What the series promises to bring again, and I trust it will, is not anyone’s version or opinion. It is the case file that convicted the two murderers of double qualified murder”, says Gloria Perez.

Daniella Perez was killed by Guilherme de Pádua, her romantic partner in a telenovela, and his then-wife, Paula Thomaz. They ambushed her and murdered her with scissors in 1992, when the victim was 22 years old.

The documentary “Brutal Pact: The Assassination of Daniella Perez” will be released on HBO MAX on July 21.

