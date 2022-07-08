Gloria Pires accepts the invitation and will participate in the final stretch of the soap opera with a character she has already played in the cinema

Gloria Pires received the invitation from the direction of Além da Illusion and will reprise the role of Nise da Silveira in the soap opera

Gloria Pires recorded, this week, a special participation in the telenovela “Além da Illusion”, which enters its final stretch at Globo. She was cast at the last minute and accepted to reprise the role of psychiatrist Nise da Silveira, which she already played in theaters in the 2015 film “Nise: O Coração da Loucura”.

The information is from Patrícia Kogut’s column, in “O Globo”, this Thursday (07). According to the journalist, Gloria recorded her scenes yesterday (06), but the participation only airs at the end of Alessandra Poggi’s plot. There is no official information about Nise da Silveira’s appearance in the story, but it is speculated that she will enter the core of Leônidas (Eriberto Leão).

In the novel, the character has the same humanitarian thoughts by the psychiatrist, known as the biggest name in psychiatric reform and the anti-asylum struggle in Brazil in the 1940s, when the plot takes place. Leonicas often helps Matias (Antonio Calloni) in his treatment, which involves psychiatric issues.

protagonist’s insecurities

Larissa Manoela became one of the main names of her generation of actresses. Famous since childhood, the 21-year-old actress currently stars in “Além da Illusion”, a TV Globo soap opera. Although she is experienced in what she does, she said that insecurity has always existed during her artistic trajectory.

“We sometimes suffer from anxiety, thinking we won’t be able to do it. Upon arrival, we were able to do and flow. The reality of the soap opera is not the same reality as we are used to. Despite being young, I know I still have a lot to learn.”, he said in an interview with Quem magazine.