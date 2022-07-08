Glove de Pedreiro makes millionaire action with soft drink giant in Morocco, says website

Mason’s Glove Didn’t go on tour to Morocco. The young man arrived in African lands to carry out an advertising campaign for the brand of soft drinks Pepsi, and the fee received exceeded six figures. The information disclosed by the column of journalist Leo Dias, from the website “Metrópoles”.

The trip, which is Iran Ferreira’s first with the new entrepreneurs, will pay off a hefty sum to the influencer. However, this commercial agreement had already been programmed by Allan Jesus.

Until his total departure from ASJ (Allan’s company), the young man intends to continue honoring the commitments negotiated by the former agent.

In the stories of her official Instagram profile, Iran has been posting about her routine in Morocco. Even far from home, the Brazilian is quite harassed by his fans in the African country.

Mason’s Glove was tied by fans in Morocco- Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Glove de Pedreiro drew attention in recent weeks after an outburst on social media. The influencer even said that he would take a break from the videos. The next day, Iran unfollowed Allan and removed the businessman’s name from his Instagram “bio”.

Recently, Luva started to have his career managed by former futsal player Falcão, even under his current contract with Allan Jesus. The termination fine of the agreement made with the former entrepreneur would be R$ 5 million. After the break in the relationship with the former agent, last Monday (4), Luva went to live in a mansion in Recife.

Iran Ferreira is the football digital influencer with the most followers on Instagram, more than 16 million followers. On TikTok, where he went viral with his content, Luva has approximately 17 million followers.