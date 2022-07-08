God of War Ragnarok Date Announcement Moves the Internet

With launch scheduled for September, God of War Ragnarok starts to be successful months before and already has millions of interactions on PlayStation pages. In less than 24 hours, the official details about the title stood out on the web, reaching an impressive reach among fans, adding up the records of YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

At the moment, Ragnarok’s videos — CGI trailer and collector’s edition unboxing — already have more than 4.6 million views combined on the PlayStation channel. Meanwhile, the release date tweet has nearly 158,000 likes and thousands of comments and retweets, totaling over 210,000 interactions.

In addition, the publication of God of War on the brand’s Instagram profile consolidated itself as one of the few posts to surpass one million likes in about 17 hours (via VGC). By comparison, the post announcing the remake of The Last of Us Part I has been in the spotlight for three weeks and has just over 317,000 likes.

Over 1+ Million Likes in less than 24 Hours for the God of War Ragnarok Release Date Announcement on Instagram pic.twitter.com/4uUhnGBJbe — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) July 7, 2022

God of War Ragnarok will be released on November 9th for PS4 and PS5.

Collector’s Edition of God of War Ragnarok will have a replica of Mjolnir

In addition to containing a wealth of downloadable content, Collector’s Editions of God of War Ragnarok will include an incredible epic of Thor’s hammer Mjolnir. The products, available for pre-sale from the 15th of July, will not be marketed in Brazilian territory. Click here to learn more.

