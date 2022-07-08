God of War Ragnarök generates madness on social media

The reveal of the release date for the super exclusive PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, God of War Ragnarök, is the talk of the moment on social media and Youtube. Thank you VGC.

In less than 24 hours the Sony game achieved impressive numbers, with more than 154 thousand likes on PlayStation Twitter, almost 4 million views on Youtube if we add the trailer with the release date and the game editions, and some dizzying 1 million likes on PlayStation’s Instagram post.

God of War Ragnarök’s numbers are impressive, but when we compare them to the PS5 logo reveal, it garnered over 5 million likes in just 48 hours. Another important milestone was the reveal of DualSense, which got over 4 million likes in just 24 hours.

Even so, God of War Ragnarök is indeed the big AAA for the second half of 2022, at least for the PlayStation ecosystem.

We remind you that God of War Ragnarök will be released on September 9, 2022, exclusively for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.



