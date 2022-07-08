God of War: Ragnarok will be released on a Wednesday because it’s Odin’s Day

Santa Monica Studio revealed that God of War: Ragnarok will be released on November 9th, a Wednesday, because the day of the week is called Odin’s Day.

As this Fisk article explains, the names of the days of the week in English are inspired by Norse mythology:

  • Sunday: Sun’s Day – in Norse mythology the Sun was personified by the god Sigel;
  • monday: Moon’s Day – already the moon was personified by the goddess Máni, sister of Sigel;
  • tuesday: Tyr’s Day – god of combat and of the skies, was the precursor of Odin;
  • Wednesday: Woden’s Day – Woden is an Old English variation for the name Odin. The “all-father” was the leader of the Norse gods and lived in Asgard;
  • Thursday: Thor’s Day – one of the most well-known gods, Thor is the god of thunder and son of Odin;
  • friday: Frigg’s Day – goddess of fertility, love and union. She is the wife of Odin and stepmother to Thor;
  • Saturday: Saturn’s Day – the only day that kept its Roman origin, its name honors the god Saturn.

That’s why God of War: Ragnarok will be released on an unusual day of the week. Sony usually releases its games on Friday, while most publishers choose Tuesday.

