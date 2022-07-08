According to the Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, gasoline and electricity bills should drop by 20%. know how

According to the Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, gasoline and electricity bills should drop by 20%. During a public hearing that took place on June 28, he promised a 19.49% drop in the electricity bill and 21% in the price of fuel. Below, check out the details.

Government promises to cut 20% on gasoline and electricity bills

The minister told parliamentarians from the Consumer Protection Commission of the Chamber of Deputies that the cut in the electricity bill rate must be funded by 3 sources. They are: the contribution of R$ 5 billion from Eletrobras, the return of credits to consumers and the creation of a ceiling of 17% for ICMS.

With regard to gasoline, the decrease should occur due to the ICMS limitation. Sachsida calculates that the price of fuel should decrease from R$ 7.39 to R$ 5.84 a liter. During the presentation, the head of the Ministry of Mines and Energy also spoke about the estimated reductions for ethanol, diesel and LPG.

According to him, the price of biofuel should decrease from R$ 4.87 to R$ 4.57. Meanwhile, the price of diesel should fall from R$7.68 to R$7.55. And the LPG should go from R$ 112.70 to 110.07.

Second sachsid, “We are giving the correct answer. So much so, that the rest of the world is trying to do just that: reduce taxes. United States, Europe. Do you know what the difference is? Is that here we have already done”.

During the same hearing, Sachida reiterated the government’s criticism of Petrobras’ current pricing policy, although he said again that the Planalto cannot intervene. “Petrobras needs to choose whether it wants to be a public or private company,” finished.

Image: Gabriel_Ramos / Shutterstock.com