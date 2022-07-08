Gremio lineup: Elias should be Janderson’s replacement, and Roger lists six defensive midfielders | Guild

Grêmio is prepared to face Náutico at 9:30 pm on Friday, at the Arena, for the 17th round of Serie B. Roger led training behind closed doors this Thursday afternoon and defined the replacement of Janderson, suspended by the three yellow cards. Elias is most likely to take the position. Ferreira is focused, but should start on the bench.

The starting lineup should not present any news. The idea is to continue the 4-2-3-1 scheme, with the presence of an articulator. Campaz continues with the task of being the cerebral midfield player. Biel returns to the team after serving suspension. The lineup was defined by the active coach without the presence of the press.

Roger Machado in closed training at Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

Probable Guild: Gabriel Grando; Rodrigo Ferreira, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Nicolas; Villasanti, Bitello and Campaz; Elias, Biel and Diego Souza

Brenno (right calf injury), Edilson (right thigh muscle injury), Kannemann (left calf injury) and Elkeson (left thigh muscle injury) remain in the medical department. In addition to the quartet, Janderson is absent by suspension.

What stands out in the related list is the imbalance of options between the midfield roles. Roger will have six defensive midfielders at his disposal, one of them reserve for the side, and only three creative midfielders, among them the boy Pedro Lucas.

Without losing for 10 games in the B series, Tricolor will have two consecutive games in the Arena to add six points and definitively assert itself among the top four. Against Náutico, the expectation is 20 thousand fans.

