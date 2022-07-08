Guarulhos Airport will have a VIP terminal with limousine

Guarulhos airport (SP), the busiest in the country, should receive a new terminal by the end of 2023, focusing on VIP passengers. Those who pay from US$ 150 (R$ 800), in addition to other fees related to the flight, will have access to a luxury car from home to the airport, such as a limousine, concierge, service for ironing and ironing clothes, shoeshine, messenger, children’s area and airstrip for flying car. In addition, you won’t have to queue or deal with the bureaucracy of presenting documents — there will be employees for that.

The construction contract was signed this Thursday morning (7) between AEPM Brasil, a subsidiary of the Canadian aerospace company AEPM International, and GRU Airport, the concessionaire that manages the airport.

The duration of the contract is 40 years. According to the company, it will be the first terminal of its kind in Latin America and one of the largest in the world.

The building will have 5,100 m², with an estimated investment of R$ 80 million. The architectural project will be the responsibility of the Brazilian Carlos Rossi.

Both airline and general aviation travelers can use the terminal, which includes air taxi and private planes. This terminal appears as another alternative to the terminals in Guarulhos and VIPs of airlines and banks in place.

luxury experience

According to Anita newcourtvice president of customer experience at AEPMthe passenger will have VIP service from his home to the door of the plane.

“A luxury car, such as a limousine, will pick you up at home and take you to the terminal. There, an employee will accompany you, while another will take your luggage and documents to go through customs and immigration. boarding time, he will travel in a luxury car from the terminal to the plane’s door, without having to go through the boarding lines or X-ray equipment”, says newcourt.

The approximately 100,000 passengers expected a year at the terminal will have a place to sleep, rest and eat, a meeting room, a business area, as well as a duty free shop, also known as duty-free shops.

There will be a space for children to wait for the flight, accompanied by monitors.

“We will have relaxing spaces and decorations, with the objective of reducing the stress of those who are traveling. The objective is also to calm those who are afraid of flying”, says the executive.

Passengers will have access to concierge, ironing, shoeshine, bellboy and food delivery service.

Illustration of the new VIP terminal at Guarulhos airport, which promises luxury services Image: Disclosure

Landing runway for flying cars

The new terminal will house a runway for vertical takeoffs and landings, which can be used by eVTOLs, known as flying cars.

“This technology of eVTOLs will be present in our daily lives in the coming years, and we cannot leave it out. From 2026, we predict that they will connect the airport to other cities in the region, and this public will be able to enjoy the new terminal”, it says Fethi ChebilPresident and CEO of AEPM International.