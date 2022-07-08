Hangover pill promises to reduce effects of alcohol as ‘magic’

Can you imagine not having to suffer the undesirable symptoms caused by a hangover? That’s exactly what the new hangover pill promises. A recent launch by the pharmaceutical company De Faire Medical, in the United Kingdom, was a success in sales, in just 24 hours, the 6-month stock was sold out.

The company that developed the drug that promises to relieve the main disorders caused by excessive drinking, claims that the drug is the result of 30 years of research. The medicine called Myrkl, contains 30 capsules, each one costs 1 pound.

Also according to the manufacturer, the effects of the drug last about 12 hours, during which time the drug causes the decomposition of alcohol in the intestine, preventing it from reaching the liver.

What is the effect of the anti-hangover pill on the body?

It is known that alcohol is a drink that undergoes decomposition into acetaldehyde when it reaches the liver, which consequently produces acetic acid in the body, which is why it is believed that the body will suffer the bad effects of a hangover.

Each tablet contains bacteria such as Bacillus Coagulans and Bacillus Subtilis, in addition to the amino acid L-Cysteine, which turns alcohol into water and carbon dioxide, which prevents the liver from producing acetaldehyde and acetic acid. In addition, the pill contains vitamin B12, which promotes a feeling of invigoration.

To ensure positive effects, the pill needs to be taken at least two hours before starting to drink alcohol.

Tests proving the effects of the drug were published in the scientific journal Nutrition and Metabolic Insights, which studied the clinical action of the pill in 24 people, who after drinking had about 70% less alcohol in their bodies compared to the control group.

It cannot be denied that the benefits are considerable, however, we must not forget that its effect is only beneficial to some hangover symptoms, other inherent consequences such as dehydration and hypoglycemia are not mentioned as treatable by the pill.