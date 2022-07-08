‘Have you seen how well Brazil is doing?’, declares Bolsonaro after Boris Johnson’s resignation

British Prime Minister resigned after a series of allegations of sexual harassment involving a member of the government and the holding of parties during the Covid-19 lockdown

MATEUS BONOMI/AGIF – PHOTOGRAPHY AGENCY/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO – 12/16/2021 – 12:48

President Jair Bolsonaro commented on the recent resignation of the UK Prime Minister



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spoke with his supporters as he left Palácio do Alvorada this Thursday, 7th, and spoke about the fall of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In his analysis, the president drew a comparison between the political situation of the bloc and argued that the country is not so bad. “See how the world is doing? We are fine,” he declared. Then the Chief Executive highlighted the review of the Gross Domestic Product (PIB) carried out by the Institute of Applied Economic Research (Ipea), which increased the growth expectation for and decreased the pace for 2023. According to the group, the country is expected to grow 1.8% in 2022 and 1.3% in 2023. At the end of the first quarter, the agency pointed to a growth of 1.1% in 2022 and 1.7% in 2023. Bolsonaro stressed that “outside, they [os britânicos] suffer from very high inflation” and that “we don’t have these problems here”. In May, UK inflation reached 9.1%, while the Brazilian inflation index was 11.73%.

understand the case

the prime minister of UK, Boris Johnson, resigned as prime minister this Thursday, 7th, after a huge strain on his government. Months ago, records of parties promoted and held by Johnson at the headquarters of the British administration during the height of the new coronavirus pandemic began to guide the local news. In addition to the celebrations during the lockdown, it was recently reported that the Conservative Prime Minister covered up a series of allegations of sexual harassment involving a member of the government. After the post’s rapid backlash, more than 40 members of his cabinet and other ministers chose to step down from Johnson’s tenure.