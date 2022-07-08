Hayden Panettiere Opens Up About Drug Addiction: ‘Drop Down’

Known for her work on the series “Heroes” (2006-2010), actress Hayden Panettiere, 32, admitted to having faced a tough battle to get rid of drug addiction and alcoholism.

In an interview with People magazine, Hayden confessed that he entered a “cycle of self-destruction” due to abusive use of alcohol and opioids. She claims to have started taking narcotic pills at age 15, influenced by her own advisors.

“My saving grace is that I couldn’t make a mess while I was on set and working. But things got out of hand. [fora do set]. And as I got older, drugs and alcohol became something I almost couldn’t live without.”

Hayden adds that the consumption of the substances was the result of a constant attempt to “be happy for a moment” and that he used alcoholic beverages to control the “tremors” derived from withdrawal from other drugs.

“The doctors told me my liver was going to stop working. I was at the top and I blew it… I think I hit the bottom, but there’s always that trapdoor that opens”, philosophized the actress, who also faced depression postpartum after the birth of her daughter, Kaya, now 7 years old.

The situation worsened so much that Hayden had to move away from the girl and leave her in the care of her father, boxer Wladimir Klitschko, in Ukraine.

“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done. But I wanted to be a good mother to her and that sometimes means pulling away. I never had the feeling that I wanted to harm my daughter, but I didn’t want to spend any time with her. There was just this gray color in my life”, he said.

After spending eight months recovering in a rehabilitation clinic, Hayden Panettiere celebrates the new phase and considers that the period so turbulent today is a turning point in his life. “I feel like I have a second chance,” she celebrates.