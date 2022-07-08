‘Help, there’s a bug in my ear!’ Understand signs and know what to do – 07/08/2022

Can you just imagine having an insect or any object inside your ear? Did you think in despair? That’s why you have to be careful with the entry of foreign bodies that can cause intense discomfort, swelling and even hearing problems in a region that ends up becoming an open door in our body.

Analia stable26, a lawyer from Campo Grande, says that her 6-year-old son Heitor used to roll the tip of the bottle in his ear when he was younger.

“Last Christmas, in 2021, my son went to spend the holidays at our family’s house, but I didn’t go because I was pregnant and couldn’t travel. And, according to him, he missed the ‘naninha’made the tip and put it in the ear, but when removing it, there was a tip inside”, says the mother.

After a few months, every time she cleaned her son’s ear with a cotton swab, he complained of pain, so he decided to go to an otolaryngologist. After evaluation at the clinic, the diagnosis was something like a cotton ball.

In the several attempts to take it out, Hector screamed, cried and asked for help. So they decided to immobilize him with the help of a nurse and Anália’s husband. Only then was the specialist able to remove it with tweezers and it turned out that it was a ball of toilet paper. Over time, the region became infected, but was treated with antibiotics and everything was fine.

Scare with a live animal

Have you ever thought about having a moth inside your ear? Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

esther Roithmann59, a psychiatrist from Porto Alegre, reports that after waking up in the middle of the night, she went back to bed and when she leaned her head sideways on the pillow, she felt pressure in her ear that quickly passed.

“At the time, I thought it was because I had gone to bed fast. In the morning, seeing a patient in the office, I felt a strong pain, which ceased and returned accompanied by a noise. I interrupted the service because the pain was very strong and called my ENT “, remember.

In the exam, came the scare. It was a moth that seemed to be alive inside the ear. The ENT put water that made the insect fall into a container. Instantly, the pain and discomfort passed. Since then, the doctor has been checking the pillow before going to bed. Better prevent.

What happens in the ear?

Image: iStock

Manoel de Nobrega, otorhinolaryngologist and professor at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo), states that animated foreign bodies, usually insects, produce noise and great discomfort to patients with their movements, which is why there may be tinnitus. Therefore, it is necessary that they be immobilized and killed with oil or ether, which avoids major local complications.

Inanimate foreign bodies, such as seeds, cotton or rubber, can absorb water inside the ear, which can swell and cover it, which damages hearing, in addition to facilitating the development of infections.

Nobrega states that the age with the highest rate of complications is usually from 0 to 6 years, with a slight predominance in males. General anesthesia or sedation may be used when the child cannot remain still.

The objects most commonly removed include paper/tissue, popcorn or beans, toy parts, pieces of food, small stones, among others, and account for just over half of cases.

Certain types of objects, such as those button-type circle-shaped batteries, require urgent removal due to the risk of tissue damage (the skin of the ear) and even systemic intoxication, which is when the body absorbs something toxic, because of the content that could leak into the ear.

Signs and risks

Renato Roithmann, president of ABORL-CCF (Brazilian Association of Otorhinolaryngology and Cervicofacial Surgery), warns that the signs are not evident in children, as they do not usually tell what happened.

However, there may be pain and even decreased hearing. If an insect enters the ear, there is a lot of discomfort caused by the beating of the wings or the movement, which generates a noise in the region.

First of all, you need to know that the risks depend on the following factors:

Dimension of the foreign body and presence of sharp edges on the surface of the object;

Depth at which the object is housed;

Possible injuries caused to the structures of the ear;

Inappropriate removal attempts;

The time it took to be removed.

All this will make a later specialist approach more difficult.

Image: iStock

Thiago Bezerra, specialist in otorhinolaryngology, member of ABORL-CCF and professor at UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco), points out that, in the short term, the risk is to cause external otitis, which is an inflammation of the external auditory canal, that part of the “corridor inside the ear”.

In this, the foreign body affects the desquamation and renewal processes of the skin and the external part. This change in the peeling process, along with moisture, contributes to bacterial proliferation.

In terms of insects, the problems are different. In addition to resulting in inflammation, as with inanimate bodies, there can be an infection from the bite, contamination or poisoning.

A tick, for example, carries the risk of infection due to its bacteria, as do other more aggressive insects. They can cause an injury or perforation to the tympanic membrane, the part responsible for vibration and sound conduction.

In case the object or small insect stays in the ear for prolonged periods, it is possible to have reactions such as inflammation that causes pain, itching, infection, bad smell, purulent otorrhea (pus) and swelling, and the patient’s discomfort increases if he tries to removal.

Is there anything to do at home or should I run to the doctor?

The entire removal procedure should only be carried out by the otolaryngologist who has the experience and all the specific material for the different problems.

Any wrongful or excessive handling can generate:

Meatus laceration (injured in the ear “hole”);

Hearing loss or perforation of the tympanic membrane;

involvement of the membranous labyrinth (organ located inside the ear);

Conduit swelling, a region made up of bone and cartilage that starts on the outside of the ear and goes to the inside;

Hematoma, or causing deeper displacement of the object.

RJ woman stayed more than 24 hours with cockroach in her ear due to lack of equipment in hospitals Image: Playback/Instagram

In addition, when the first removal attempt fails, it becomes more difficult to perform the next ones because of bleeding that can occur and interfere with the visualization of the foreign body.

In early June, a woman spent more than a day with a cockroach in her ear in Cabo Frio (RJ), after not being able to get assistance to remove the insect due to lack of material in the public health network.

Attempts at home removal with washing and the use of homemade objects, such as cotton swabs or keys, worsen the situation, causing more serious inflammatory signs and symptoms, and this generates difficult local manipulation that forces the specialist to resort to general anesthesia.

In the case of insects, the medical president of ABORL-CCF clarifies that the important thing is to make the insect stop moving. For this, it is indicated to drip 3 or 4 drops of alcohol in the ear.

Most of the time, this kills the foreign body and it eventually stops moving, which can eliminate the symptoms of pain and discomfort, as well as the noise.

In this way, the insect literally drowns and the oil, which has a viscosity and thick structure, will help to avoid injury to the patient if the animal struggles in the process of drowning. But this is not enough.

It is essential to go to the doctor for an examination, who will perform the removal with instruments suitable for each case, suction or even wash with special syringes with water.