Herbal tea can be a healthy alternative to soda

Often used in our daily lives, the tea It is a drink of Chinese origin. What many don’t know is that, in addition to serving as an alternative to sugary drinks and coffees, herbal teas have several benefits hidden. Therefore, today we list some benefits of herbal teas. Check now what they are.

Read more: Medicinal teas: Check out the power of some teas for your health!

What are herbal teas?

The practice of using edible leaves in boiling water to flavor water originated in ancient times in China. Its consumption is widespread in Brazil, and there are currently a variety of teas on the market, one of which is herbal tea.

These are drinks made with medicinal plants and which include a mixture of herbs, spices, fruits, tree bark and roots, in addition to the leaves. Thus, as they do not contain caffeine in their composition, they are ideal for those looking to reduce the intake of the substance.

Hidden health benefits of herbal tea

1. Helps fight aging

Because they have antioxidant substances, such as vitamins C and E, frequent consumption of herbal teas helps to prevent damage caused by stress. This helps to restore the body’s cells and results in healthy, clean skin.

2. Contributes to weight loss

In addition to having low caloric value, without sugars and other additives, the consumption of herbal tea increases the functioning of your metabolism at rest, due to the presence of antioxidants. This means that your body will burn fat even when it is stopped.

3. Strengthens the immune system

Teas are composed of antioxidants and vitamins that contribute to the stimulation of the immune system, helping to fight infections, diseases and reducing the risk of developing chronic diseases. In addition, it collaborates to inhibit the growth of cancer cells.

4. Improves the digestive system

Herbal tea helps to absorb gas and improve blood flow, helping to fight stomach pain, indigestion and heartburn. In addition, it collaborates in the softening of stools, reduces swelling and helps in the treatment of constipation. In other words, goodbye constipation!