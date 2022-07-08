“He’s not an idol, he’s a…”; Rivals don’t shut up about Peixe’s striker, message reaches Vila Belmiro and has repercussions for Santos fans

On penalties, Santos did not win in the Copa Sudamericana. Faced with the collapse of the tournament organized by Conmebol, the Club’s football department will undergo a huge upheaval. President Andrés Rueda will have work to get around the situationgiven the demands it will have to resolve.

With an eye on saving the year with a good performance in the Brasileirão Serie A, Peixe will face Atlético-GO on the night of next Sunday (10), at 18 pm (Brasilia time), in Vila Belmiro. In 10th place on the leaderboard, the Vila Belmiro team can move up two positions if you win over the weekend.

On the social networks, part of the Corinthians fans took the opportunity to raise a series of “players who have never played for Corinthians, but who are idols”. The SCCP News profile (_sccpnews) led the line with Benedetto, from Boca Juniors. The striker outdid himself at Bombonera, with two missed penalties and another move worthy of wearing the “Unbelievable Football Club” shirt.

In sequence, the same page quoted: “He’s not an idol, he’s a LEGEND. He fired Sylvinho and hired Vítor Pereira,” he wrote with a photo of striker Marcos Leonardo. The shirt 9 of Alvinegro Praiano marked the two of the turn that gave the triumph to Santos, by 2 to 1, for Paulistão. The victory against Itaquera’s team resulted in the change of command in the capital’s Club.

Despite the negative result in Sula, ML once again drilled. With a cross by Lucas Barbosa and an effort by Carlos Sánchez, who has been helping when he enters the field, Menino da Vila had the opportunity to tie the fight and take the decision to all or nothing. In the lime mark, it was 4 to 2 for the Venezuelans.