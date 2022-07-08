Hiring salary dropped in 128 of the top 140 occupations; see bigger declines – and bullish exceptions | Economy

Brazilians’ income has been eroded by inflation – and there are few professions in which the average hiring salary has not seen a real drop in the last year.

In only 12 of the 140 most relevant occupations in the formal labor market, the average admission remuneration rose more than inflation accumulated in 12 months, according to a survey by the National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC).

The study was based on official data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged), of the Ministry of Labor, based on the analysis of the professions with the highest volume of hiring. Together, the 140 classifications of the clipping are currently responsible for 72% of the occupation of work with a formal contract in the country.

The survey compared the average salary of the last 12 months ending in May to the average of the previous twelve months, discounting the annual inflation of 11.9%, measured by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) of the IBGE.

Among the few exceptions of professions that managed to beat inflation are occupations that had a rise in hiring mainly due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, such as activities related to the areas of health, education and technology.

At the top of the ranking, with a gain of 35.6% above inflation in 1 year, is the clinical doctor, whose average salary for hiring in the last 12 months until May was R$ 10,833.65. The group of valued occupations also includes professors, IT and inventory and sales management professionals.

See below the 12 professions with starting salary that beat inflation:

Accumulated in 12 months up to March, 14 of the 140 largest professions had their average hiring salary above inflation. In Aprilthe number dropped to 8 and, in Mayrose to 12. That is, the drop in unemployment and the creation of formal jobs in recent months has not yet reflected in an improvement in wages paid to those looking for a job.

“The job market has evolved positively from the point of view of employment, job creation and even the reduction of the unemployment rate. The big problem, which affects a wider group of people than unemployment, is the corrosion of real income”, says Fabio Bentes, economist at CNC, noting that it has been 10 consecutive months with annual inflation running above double digits.

report of g1 showed that the average salary for hiring in the country fell by 5.6% in 1 year, considering all professions accounted for by Caged. In May, the real average salary for admission was R$ 1,898, against a value of R$ 2,010 in May of last year, in values ​​adjusted by the INPC.

Unemployment relief is not reflected in income; see analysis by Carlos Alberto Sardenberg

For Bentes, the slow pace of economic recovery and the universe of almost 11 million unemployed also help to explain the lower starting salaries.

“An unemployment rate close to 10% does not favor real gains in the labor market. So there are two factors combined: higher inflation and a very high demand for employment”, says the economist at CNC. “.

Professions that lost the most to inflation

Among the top 140 occupations in the country, those with the biggest drop in average admission salary over 12 months were urban and continuous bus driver (administrative assistant), both with a 19% decrease in 1 year.

Most of the professions on the list are associated with sectors that have not yet managed to return to their pre-pandemic level of activity, such as public transport, bars and restaurants, or whose demand has shrunk due to the advance of hybrid work, such as administrative and office.

Among the professionals already employed, the share of those who have achieved real gains is also small.. Another survey, now by the Economic Research Institute Foundation (Fipe), showed that only 16.22% of salary increases negotiated in agreements and collective agreements in the last 12 months until June were above inflation.

According to data from Caged, in May, 277 thousand formal jobs were created in Brazil. In the year to date, the balance is 1.05 million more formal vacancies. However, economists expect a deceleration in the pace of job creation, due to tighter monetary conditions, persistent inflation and uncertainties related to the electoral dispute.

The imminent approval of the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) that releases billions in public spending just over three months before the elections has raised fears of fiscal uncontrol, pressured the exchange rate and reinforced the bets of a higher rise in the basic interest rate. interest (Selic).

The Central Bank officially admitted that the inflation target will be missed in 2022 for the second year in a row – the IPCA is estimated to close the year at 8.8%. To try to meet next year’s target, the BC raised the Selic rate in June to 13.25% per year, the highest level since 2016, and indicated that interest rates will remain at a high level for a longer period of time.