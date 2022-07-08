Hospital Unimed Noroeste/RS implements a modern system that unifies care and management information

One of the most modern hospital management systems, Tasy, is being implemented at Hospital Unimed Noroeste/RS, intensifying patient safety and quality of care. Developed by the multinational company Philips, it is recognized worldwide as one of the best software in the health segment, already implemented in hospitals that are national and international references. One of the differentials is to ensure continuous care in a single and reliable flow of information, organizing the storage of information from the first service, contributing to decision-making and ensuring privacy and data protection.

This Friday, the 8th, the Tasy system will be used in the Emergency Room. “Aware that any new system implemented requires qualification and training on the part of doctors and employees, we ask our customers to understand this transition phase, in which there may eventually be a longer waiting time during consultations. Specialists from Vivere Sul, the company responsible for implementing the Philips system, are helping us with the change, with an emphasis on the full functioning of all services and process safety”, guides the director of Own Services, doctor Áureo Zimmermann. He points out that the focus is on efficiency, “on serving with excellence, having as allies technology and humanized care”.

In view of the complexity of integrating data from other different systems, now unified in Tasy, teams have already been prepared since the beginning of the year. The implementation is being gradual. In the first days of May, the Oncology Center started using the novelty. On Saturday, July 2, the software went live at Espaço Viver Bem (Preventive Medicine). For the 29th of this month, the system will be turned over in all other areas of Hospital Unimed Noroeste/RS. For this improvement, which places Hospital Unimed Noroeste/RS at a high technological level, in addition to technical training, there was investment in computers, palmtops, tablets, password totems, hospital equipment for fast and safe dispensing of medicines, among other materials.

In addition to the electronic medical record, with medical data and clinical history of each patient, Tasy allows the management of the revenue cycle and contributes to operational issues and administrative, financial performance and corporate reports. Among the renowned institutions that use the same tool are Hospital Sírio-Libanês (SP), Hospital AC Camargo Cancer Center (SP), Grupo Oncoclínicas (RJ) and Hospital Santa Casa de Misericórdia de Porto Alegre (RS). In the Unimed System, some cooperatives that use the Tasy are Unimed Blumenau (SC), Unimed Litoral (Itajaí/SC), Hospital Regional Unimed Missões/RS and Hospital Unimed Pelotas (RS).

* Corporate and Communications Advisory / João Luís Bindé