House Committee approves basic text of the PEC on Aid; text goes to plenary

The members of the special committee to discuss the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) for Aid in the Chamber of Deputies approved, this Thursday (7), the substitute presented by the rapporteur of the matter, deputy Danilo Forte (PSB-CE). There were 36 votes in favor and 1 against. Now, the basic text goes to the plenary for analysis.

The text, attached to another proposal that deals with tax incentives for biofuels, creates social programs and expands existing benefits, through the opening of BRL 41.25 billion in extraordinary credits, and institutes a state of emergency until the end of the year. .

Nicknamed “PEC Kamikaze” by Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) when it was filed in the Federal Senate, in February, by Senator Carlos Fávaro (PSD-MT), due to the impact on public accounts, the proposal became, four months later, , the main bet of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to improve his approval ratings and gain competitiveness in the dispute for another term at the head of the Planalto Palace.

With less than three months to go before the first round, the Bolsonaro government is racing against time to complete the processing of the matter in the National Congress before the parliamentary recess (which begins on July 17) and operationalize the benefits, in an attempt to make their effects be perceived by voters at the time of the election.

The PEC dos Auxílios increases from R$ 400.00 to R$ 600.00 the value of the monthly installments paid by Auxílio Brasil and eliminates the line of beneficiaries of the program, currently estimated by the Ministry of Citizenship at 1.6 million families.

It also increases the amount paid with the gas allowance, in order to guarantee the purchase of a cylinder every two months for an audience of 5.86 million families. And it institutes the “truck voucher” for autonomous transporters, in the amount of R$ 1,000.00 per month.

The text also provides for the payment of emergency aid for duly registered taxi drivers until May 31, up to a limit of BRL 2 billion, and includes a provision to ensure a budget supplement of BRL 500 million to the Alimenta Brasil program. All measures are valid only until the end of 2022.

The proposal also establishes, in the Federal Constitution, a differentiated tax regime for biofuels, with advantages over fossil fuels. The intention is to minimize the impact of recently approved measures, which reduced taxes on gasoline and diesel, on the competitiveness of biofuels such as ethanol.

In this sense, aid is created for states that grant tax credits from the Tax on Operations related to the Circulation of Goods and on Provision of Interstate and Intermunicipal Transport and Communication Services (ICMS) for producers and distributors of hydrated ethanol. The payment would be made in monthly installments, proportional to the participation of each unit of the federation in the consumption of biofuel in 2021. The amounts must be shared with municipalities and will be included in the calculation of revenue for the purpose of minimum investment in Education.

The PEC has an estimated fiscal impact of R$ 41.25 billion, spending through extraordinary credit, that is, outside the spending ceiling – a fiscal rule that limits the growth of public expenditure to the evolution of inflation in the previous year.

The expenses circumvent the so-called golden rule of public finances, which says that the National Treasury cannot borrow to finance current expenditures.

The proposal also escapes from the Electoral Law (Law No. 9,504/1997), which prohibits the granting of unscheduled benefits in an election year, except in situations where a state of calamity or emergency is declared.

As a justification for recognizing a state of emergency, less than 100 days before the elections, “the extraordinary and unpredictable rise in fuel prices” and its social impacts are used.

During the discussions on the proposal, government parliamentarians defended the need to approve the measures in the current social and economic context of the country. “At a time of global crisis, we are giving back [recursos] to those who need it most”, said Deputy Captain Alberto Neto (PL-AM).

Opposition deputies resorted to regimental instruments of obstruction, but were defeated in a vote to request the removal of the item from the agenda.

Critics of the government said that the proposal is electoral and warned of the impacts of the measures on public accounts and the inflationary process in the country.

Deputy Sâmia Bonfim (PSOL-SP) stated that proof of this is that the increase in social benefits will only take effect this year. “I wonder if there is any prospect of recovery in the country from January 1st [de 2023]”, he stated.

A similar criticism was made by deputy Reginaldo Lopes (MG), PT leader in the legislative house. “It is not justified to recognize a state of emergency with a start and end date. The date is within the electoral process,” he said.

Despite the reservations, the parties voted in favor of expanding social benefits on the grounds that this has always been the banner of the opposition.

For deputy Alexis Fonteyne (Novo-SP), who gave the only opposing vote in the collegiate, the proposal has inflationary potential, which can “erode the aid that is being given”.

Next steps

Now approved by the special committee, the proposal goes to the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies for analysis. As it is a PEC, the text needs the support of 3/5 of the parliamentarians – that is, at least 308 of the 513 members of the legislative house – in two voting rounds.

If it undergoes changes in merit during the discussion by the deputies, it must return to the Federal Senate in full or in slices. By rule, both houses need to approve the same version of the text for it to be enacted and go into effect.

The PEC goes from one house to the other (the so-called ping-pong) until it is voted on without differences in merit. Once the differences are overcome, it goes on to be promulgated by the National Congress.

(with Chamber Agency)

