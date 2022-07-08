House Committee approves basic text of the PEC that grants social benefits in an election year | Policy

Among other points, the PEC, discussed less than three months before the elections, increases the value of Auxílio Brasil, expands the Gas Valley and creates a “voucher” for truck drivers. The benefits end in December this year.

With the approval of the basic text, the deputies began to analyze the highlights, that is, proposals that aim to modify the original wording. This stage had not been completed until the last update of this report.

When the voting is concluded, the PEC will go to the plenary of the Chamber, where, to be approved, it will need to obtain the votes of at least three-fifths of the parliamentarians (308 of the 513 deputies), in two voting rounds.

Understand: The main points of the PEC

Effects: The risks to public accounts

The PEC is sponsored by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro. In the Senate, it was approved with the favorable votes of base and opposition parliamentarians. In the Chamber, the opposition has been saying that it will try to obstruct the vote, but that it is not against what is foreseen in the text.

The proposal has been called “PEC Kamikaze” because it will cost R$ 41.2 billion to the public coffers at a time of global economic crisis and fragility of government accounts.

The g1 columnist Valdo Cruz reported that the government is betting on the approval of the PEC to try to increase voting intentions for Bolsonaro, who appears in second place in the electoral polls, behind the PT pre-candidate, former president Lula.

Chamber meets to analyze PEC that provides for increased benefits

The PEC establishes a state of emergency in 2022, due to the “extraordinary and unpredictable rise in the prices of oil, fuels and their derivatives and the resulting social impacts”.

This paves the way for a number of benefits. See below:

Brazil Aid: expansion from BRL 400 to BRL 600 per month and forecast and registration of 1.6 million new families in the program (estimated cost: BRL 26 billion );

expansion from BRL 400 to BRL 600 per month and forecast and registration of 1.6 million new families in the program (estimated cost: ); Self-employed truck drivers: creation of a BRL 1,000 “voucher” (estimated cost: BRL 5.4 billion );

creation of a BRL 1,000 “voucher” (estimated cost: ); Gas Assistance: increase of R$ 53 for the value of a cylinder every two months — the current average price of a 13-kilo cylinder, according to the ANP, is R$ 112.60 (estimated cost: BRL 1.05 billion );

increase of R$ 53 for the value of a cylinder every two months — the current average price of a 13-kilo cylinder, according to the ANP, is R$ 112.60 (estimated cost: ); Free transport for seniors: compensation to the states to meet the gratuity, already provided for by law, of public transport for the elderly (estimated cost: BRL 2.5 billion );

compensation to the states to meet the gratuity, already provided for by law, of public transport for the elderly (estimated cost: ); Taxi drivers: benefits for properly registered taxi drivers until May 31, 2022 (estimated cost: BRL 2 billion );

benefits for properly registered taxi drivers until May 31, 2022 (estimated cost: ); Feeds Brazil: transfer of R$ 500 million to the Alimenta Brasil program, which provides for the purchase of food produced by family farmers and distribution to food insecure families, among other destinations;

transfer of R$ 500 million to the Alimenta Brasil program, which provides for the purchase of food produced by family farmers and distribution to food insecure families, among other destinations; Ethanol: Transfer of up to R$ 3.8 billion, through tax credits, to maintain the competitiveness of ethanol over gasoline.

Miriam Leitão on the vote on the PEC on benefits: ‘Congress is turning to valet parking’

An ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), articulated with allies measures to speed up the processing of the PEC, including:

attach the PEC to another proposal amendment that had already passed through the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ). With that, the text skipped a step and was already analyzed by a special commission;

amendment that had already passed through the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ). With that, the text skipped a step and was already analyzed by a special commission; call an extraordinary session this Thursday morning with the objective of helping to count the deadline of two sessions for the vote on the text in the special commission;

keep the text approved in the Senate. This is because, if the content were changed, the PEC would need to return for a new analysis by the senators, which would delay the enactment and payment of benefits sponsored by the government.

How was the committee session?

The opposition, which says it is in favor of the benefits, but against the PEC, obstructed this Thursday’s vote. The argument is that the proposal requires more time to process and deepen discussions on the text.

Deputy Carlos Zarattini (PT-SP), for example, said that the haste of parliamentarians from the base of the government prevented the proposal from being perfected.

“Deputies are in a hurry here because they want to go out for recess, but they weren’t in a hurry to serve the people when fuel prices started to increase, when 33 million people are starving,” he said.

Deputy Joenia Wapichana (Rede-RR), in turn, highlighted that, although the proposal may help to face the crisis and the need for the people to have food security, the purpose of the PEC is to help President Jair Bolsonaro. Despite this, she said it was not possible to vote against the text.

Deputy Captain Alberto Neto (PL-AM), from the government base, defended the proposal. He said that “those who are hungry are in a hurry” and the government was right to articulate the PEC.

“At this moment of world crisis, Russia’s war against Ukraine, lack of food, lack of fuel, we are taking resources from Brazilians and taking them to the most needy Brazilians,” he said.

Incentive to biofuels

The PEC was merged into another, known as the PEC on Biofuels, which has also been approved in the Senate and has been in the Chamber for a longer period of time.

With that, the report by deputy Danilo Forte (União-CE) also incorporates into the Constitution a provision that guarantees a tax difference between fossil fuels, such as gasoline, and biofuels, such as ethanol.

The incorporation was a maneuver by Lira to speed up the payment of benefits, so that the PEC of benefits did not need to go through, for example, the Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Committee (CCJ) of the Chamber.

The purpose of the Biofuels PEC is to maintain a tax advantage and lower taxation of biofuels for a period of at least 20 years.

The measure is seen as a way to ensure the competitiveness of ethanol and other “clean” fuels in relation to fossil fuels. The text inserts in the Constitution the determination of a “favored tax regime” for these fuels.

The rates that will guarantee the differentiation will be determined by means of a supplementary law that will be voted on at another time.