How can drinking coffee help with kidney health?

The kidneys are organs located in the posterior region of the abdomen, one on the right and the other on the left, each measuring approximately 12 centimeters and weighing about 150 grams. Research reveals that the coffee can positively affect these organs. Check out the article and learn more about the influence of coffee on kidney health. Good reading!

Read more: Eating Well Can Give You Another 13 Years of Life, Study Finds

The kidneys have numerous functions, especially filtering blood in the body, so the importance of this organ is so great. Recently, it was discovered that coffee can help keep this organ healthy.

Function and importance of the kidneys

The kidneys are located in the back of the abdomen and perform various functions in the body, such as filtering blood, removing waste from the body, controlling the production of red blood cells, eliminating toxins and controlling blood pressure.

Kidney malfunction can cause many health problems with silent symptoms. Renal failure, at an advanced stage, can present symptoms such as bloody urine, foamy urine, pallor, tiredness, chest pain and drowsiness.

What does coffee have to do with good kidney function?

Research has revealed that coffee drinkers are at less risk of developing kidney disease than people who don’t consume the product regularly. This is because caffeine improves oxygen utilization in the kidneys.

To take better care of your kidneys, in addition to including coffee in your daily diet, it is important to keep your body hydrated. Thus, drinking plenty of water, as well as making a medical evaluation whenever there are signs and symptoms that arouse suspicion and taking care of food are fundamental practices.

Possible causes of kidney disease

In Brazil, despite being good coffee consumers, one in ten Brazilians have some type of kidney disease due to their lifestyle and eating habits.

Conditions such as obesity, smoking and other toxic substances can affect kidney health, and conditions such as family history, hypertension, anemia and diabetes are major risk factors for kidney disease.

To avoid them, it is important to better manage the habits of life itself. Thus, it is necessary to have a good diet without exaggeration, take blood and urine tests regularly, stay hydrated, among others. All this keeps away the risks of overloading this organ and developing kidney problems.