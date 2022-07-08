How the ugliest car in history ended up in coach Felipão’s garage

Sold in Brazil by Ford in the mid-1990s, the third-generation Taurus consistently appears on the ugliest car lists in history.

Beauty is a subjective concept, but there is no denying that the large sedan manufactured in the United States is far from the conventional, with its design full of oval elements – which even today yields comparisons with cockroaches and catfish. Here, the model was short-lived, but that didn’t stop him from frequenting soccer coach Luiz Felipe Scolari’s garage.

A few days ago, a photo appeared on Facebook of the coach receiving the key to a 1997 Taurus LX, apparently at the Palmeiras training center, at the time of his first spell at the São Paulo club, between 1997 and 2000.

The image is part of the collection of Miau (Museu da Imprensa Automotiva), which kindly provided it to illustrate this report. Who handed the key to the Taurus to Luiz Felipe was Flavio Padovan, who at the time was Director of Customer Service at Ford in Brazil.

Third generation of the Ford Taurus was launched in 1996 in the USA and arrived in Brazil the following year Image: Reproduction

in conversation with UOL CarsPadovan clarifies that the photo was taken in 1999, the year that Palmeiras won the Libertadores.

Today a partner at the consultancy MRD Consulting, the former director of the North American automaker reveals that the controversial car, in fact, did not belong to the technician.

“It was never his. Ford lent the Taurus for three months to Felipão to try out the vehicle, with the option of acquiring it. He said he liked the car a lot, but returned it after the loan ended”, he says.

As a good Palmeiras native, Flavio Padovan insisted on delivering the vehicle to Scolari himself, who posed for the photo after training that day.

At that time, Luiz Felipe was having a “very good moment” in Palmeiras, according to the then Ford executive, and this notoriety would help to publicize the sedan.

Oval shapes are visible on various parts of the sedan, reproducing the shape of the blue Ford emblem. Image: Reproduction

Controversies aside, the Taurus was imposing and drew attention on Brazilian streets at a time when there were few options for the most luxurious cars in the country – the opening of the market to vehicle imports had not yet completed ten years.

“Launched in the US in 1996, the third generation broke with the more square and conventional design of the previous one. The look shocked and garnered many comments, both negative and positive. There were people who liked the bold and modern appearance, comparing it to spaceships of science fiction stories”, reports Padovan.

The consultant adds that he also drove a Taurus, which 25 years ago was Ford’s most sophisticated model in Brazil, and praises the performance and comfort provided by the 5 m long and 1.85 m wide sedan.

“Many criticized the appearance, but those who drove liked it”.

Despite the qualities, sales of the Taurus oval did not take off in the United States, where previous generations were very successful, and in Brazil they were even smaller.

Electric seat and V6 engine

The 3rd generation Taurus cabin also bets on oval elements; car has extensive list of standard items Image: Reproduction

This generation of Taurus was sold here exclusively in the LX configuration, equipped with a 200 hp and 27.6 kgfm V6 3.0 engine, four-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive.

With this set, the model is capable of accelerating from zero to 100 km/h in about ten seconds and reaching a top speed of 219 km/h – figures that are still not bad.

The datasheet informs that the trunk has a reasonable capacity of 447 liters and the wheelbase measures a good 2.76 m.

In 1997, it was sold for around R$50,000 and had a remote control opening of the trunk, automatic air conditioning, airbag for driver and passenger, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, hydraulic steering, speed control cruise, ABS, cassette player with CD changer, electric windows, locks and mirrors and leather-covered steering wheel.

It could optionally be equipped with leather seats and an electric sunroof.

We were unable to discover the current whereabouts of the Taurus that Felipão experienced – the car is now registered in Itapetininga (SP) in the name of a businessman.

