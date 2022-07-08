How to prevent them from making the withdrawal of R$ 1 thousand in your name

The possibility of withdrawing R$ 1 thousand with the extraordinary withdrawal FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) left many Brazilians relieved this year. But the operation has also generated a lot of headache for those who were victims of scammers and fraudsters.

Criminals take advantage of security flaws to steal the money released in the new round, announced in March by the federal government. According to the account of a citizen who suffered the blow, he only realized he had nothing left to rescue when he went to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch.

“I faced a huge queue and it was worthless. My security details were changed, like the withdrawal digits, and even my app password,” she says.

The worker, who preferred not to be identified, managed to solve the problem quickly and carry out the withdrawal at the branch itself. But his friend was not so lucky, as the funds had been transferred to another account.

“I think the security of this app [Caixa Tem] it should be much more advanced, since there is no need to visit any branch to operate the account. It is only necessary to validate the personal data in the application. Now, in addition to the fear of being robbed, we have to think about whether our data will be used in the future because of this theft,” she said, whose documents were stolen in May.

Cybersecurity expert Mathias Naganuma believes that Caixa Tem is safe, and that “there are several security flaws that leave room for fraudsters to act”. “For example, many criminals gained access to Caixa Tem using a printed photo of the victim,” he says.

How to protect yourself from scams?

In case of leaked data, such as theft of documents, for example, the specialist recommends that the citizen file a police report. “Preferably, bring information that proves the misuse of documents. So, if a crime happens, at least there is a previous record that your data was exposed”, he advises.

He also recommends that the user be more careful when providing sensitive data in registrations and purchases. “Although we are asked daily for our CPF number for purchases or registration, it is extremely important not to lend documents under any circumstances”, he says.

“Not only does Caixa Tem face fraud problems, but some digital banks as well, in which criminals – in possession of the victim’s document – ​​manage to open a bank account in the name of third parties for illicit operations”, he adds.