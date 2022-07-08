HPV: Vaccination is expanded to immunosuppressed men up to 45 years old

The Ministry of Health announced today (7) the expansion of vaccination against quadrivalent human papillomavirus (HPV4) for men up to 45 years of age with immunosuppression. The age range expansion follows recommendations from scientific societies. This means that, from now on, men up to 45 years old, transplanted, cancer patients or living with HIV/AIDS can be vaccinated. The traditional three-dose regimen will continue to be used, regardless of age.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the estimate is that there are between 9 to 10 million people infected with this virus in Brazil and that each year there are 700,000 new cases of the infection in the country. The risk of developing cancers associated with HPV is about four times greater among people living with HIV/AIDS and transplant recipients than in the population without the disease or transplant.

Chronic immunosuppression is one of the main risk factors for the acquisition and persistence of HPV, explained the ministry, through the press office. It is also an important risk factor for the progression of precancerous lesions and neoplasms, especially in people living with HIV/AIDS, transplanted hematopoietic stem cells and solid organs, and individuals undergoing cancer treatment (radio and/or chemotherapy).

The quadrivalent HPV vaccine prevents cancers related to HPV 16 and 18; cancers of the cervix, vulva and vagina; penile cancer and oropharyngeal and anal cancers in men and women, in addition to genital warts in both sexes related to HPV 6 and 11. Girls aged 9 to 14 years can be vaccinated against HPV; boys aged 11 to 14 years; and immunosuppressed men and women, aged 9 to 45 years, living with HIV/AIDS, transplanted from solid organs or bone marrow, and cancer patients.