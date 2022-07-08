HTC launches tablet with 10-inch screen and 7,000 mAh battery – Tudo em Tecnologia

HTC has introduced a new entry-level tablet to the market, the HTC A101. The model arrives with a 10-inch IPS LCD panel with Full HD+ resolution and more evident edges than other tablets on the market. There is also a 5MP front-facing camera that can be used for both selfies and video calling.

On the back, the HTC A101 comes equipped with a 16MP camera alongside a 2MP auxiliary sensor and an LED flash. Under the hood, it works with a Unisoc T618 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. However, the user will be able to expand the storage through a microSD card.

To keep things going longer, HTC has added a generous 7,000mAh battery that supports up to 10W charging. The tablet still has the Android 11 system and includes a P2 input for headphones. In addition, it supports Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE and GPS networks.

Main specifications:

  • Screen: 10-inch IPS LCD with Full HD+ resolution
  • Processor: Unisoc T618
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Native Storage: 128GB
  • Back camera: 16MP + 2MP
  • Frontal camera: 5MP
  • Drums: 7,000 mAh
  • System: Android 11
  • Others: P2 input for headphones, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE and GPS.

The new HTC A101 tablet is currently available in Russia with a suggested retail price of RUB 19,890. However, the company has not yet revealed whether it will be available in other markets.

