Human rabies: teenager hospitalized in ICU in DF remains in serious condition, says Health Department | Federal District

The information was confirmed by the Health Department on Thursday afternoon (7). According to the folder, the infection occurred on May 21, after the patient was scratched by a cat.

On June 15, the teenager began to experience fever, pain in his body, eyes and joints. The young man was hospitalized five days after the symptoms.

The Health Department only informed that the young man is a resident of the capital, but did not give other details. The only notification of the disease in the capital occurred in 1978, when a child, between 5 and 11 years old, was attacked by a dog and died of the disease..

Rabies vaccine and serum for humans

According to the DF Health Department, the vaccine and anti-rabies serum for humans are currently available at the following public health units:

North Wing Regional Hospital (Hran)

Taguatinga Regional Hospital (HRT)

Hospital Regional do Gama (HRG)

Santa Maria Regional Hospital (HRSM)

Planaltina Regional Hospital (HRP)

Sobradinho Regional Hospital (HRS)

Ceilândia Regional Hospital (HRC)

Brazlândia Regional Hospital (HRBz)

Regional Hospital of the Eastern Region (former Hospital do Paranoá)

Basic Health Units (UBSs) listed on the SES-DF website

What are the symptoms of the disease?

The disease may show no symptoms for a period of time. 45 days. But according to the Ministry of Health, the incubation time can change according to different factors. Among them, the part of the body and the depth of the bite; and if the victim is a child – when the disease develops most rapidly.

general malaise;

small temperature rise;

loss of appetite;

headache;

nausea;

sore throat;

weakness;

irritability;

restlessness;

feeling of anguish.

The signals can remain 2 to 10 days after the incubation period.

Avoid touching or touching unfamiliar, unowned dogs and cats, especially when they are feeding, with puppies or sleeping;

Never touch bats or other wild animals directly, especially when they are lying on the ground or in unusual situations;

Communicate to the environmental surveillance, when finding suspected rabies or dead for collection and analysis;

In case of aggression does not kill the animal, immediately seek a health unit;

Vaccinate your dogs and cats annually against rabies. Vaccination of dogs and cats is offered throughout the year at the posts located in the Health Inspectorate of Brazlândia, Gama, Ceilândia, Planaltina, Recanto das Emas, Paranoá, São Sebastião and in the Environmental Surveillance Directorate (Dival/zoonosis).

It is the owner’s duty to care for and care for their animals. If there is a desire to walk dogs and cats on public roads, it is necessary to use a leash, a leash, avoiding annoyance for the owner and other pedestrians.