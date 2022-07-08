“I felt very bad”; Virginia breaks the silence after being accused of not taking care of her daughter and lets go

six months pregnant, Virginia Fonseca became a subject again this past week, in the Instagram. The digital influencer, who is married to the singer Zé Felipeawaits the birth of Mary flower, her second daughter. At the end of June, the blogger celebrated two years of relationship with the countryman’s son Leonardo and even published a statement.

“Today we are completing two years of dating. Two years since I met the love of my life”he wrote Virginiawho also made a point of publishing some videos of Joe playing with your mother, Margareth Serrão: “I love your way so much, Zé ​​Felipe. Your antics, your way of living, the way you love. You are and always will be the love of my life.”.

It turns out that, this Thursday (7), some netizens attacked Virginia for supposedly not taking care of Maria Alice: “I think it’s too much. Maria Alice starts crying Zé Felipe and Virgínia deliver her to the nanny. Being rich is something else, right?, criticized a hater. The youtuber herself, after reading negative comments, decided to speak up and respond.

“I read some comments saying that I have already failed to be a mother because I have a nanny and because I work and I don’t spend 24 hours with my daughter. I felt really bad and I really questioned if I am a good mother to Maria. I am the best mother I can be within my reality. I was not born rich and all I have is through my work.”vented.