Ibovespa back to 120 thousand points in 2022? Market is divided on recovery level – Money Times

The high volatility of the markets and the high level of uncertainty regarding a possible global recession have led financial institutions to revise the target price for the Ibovespa (IBOV) at the end of the year.

From optimistic projections to those considered more pessimistic, such as the new target of 110 thousand points in the Itaú BBAspecialists are still betting on the recovery of the benchmark stock index of B3 (B3SA3), which is currently trying to maintain the level of 100 thousand points.

O BB Investimentos maintains the estimate of 132 thousand points, even with short-term risks. The price stipulated by the institution represents a potential appreciation of 31% in relation to the closing of this Thursday (7).

According to BB, it would take a much stronger joint deterioration from abroad and from Brazil to cut the index’s target price.

BB still sees Brazil well positioned to capture “a relevant part of the allocation of global investor portfolios, as some challenges related to inflation and the decline in global growth are captured more sharply in other emerging peers”.

already the XP Investimentos last week reduced its target price for the Ibovespa to 120 thousand points, which still implies an upside potential of 19.1%. In a report, the broker cites the stock exchange discount, which is at levels not seen since 2008, and the low indebtedness of companies, with the potential for good dividend payments.

Recovery will come, but… what will the level be?

Despite projecting recovery until the end of the year, market experts have not yet reached an agreement on the level of recovery.

In a movement similar to that of XP, the brokerage and investment manager Warren cut its target price for the Ibovespa, from 130 thousand points to 116.5 thousand points in 2022.

Even so, Frederico Nobre, leader of Warren’s analysis area, does not think it is an exaggeration to think that the index may return to 120 thousand points (or more) in the coming months.

Warren’s more pessimistic stance on the stock market is explained by the current macroeconomic environment of high interest rates, fiscal risk and lower cash flow. foreign investors.

In addition, Nobre points out, there is a natural volatility, above average, in the Brazilian stock market in the face of the proximity of the elections.

For Luiz Carlos Corrêa, managing partner Nexgen Capitalthe projection of around 115-120 thousand points until the end of the year does not seem unrealistic, since “central banks are taking necessary measures” to control inflation.

Another factor raised by Corrêa that could boost the stock market is the second quarter corporate earnings season.

“This can bring about a reflux, a new shopping trip in relation to the Stock Exchange. As everyone says, multiples are cheap. So that brings appetite,” she explains.

Pedro Menin, founding partner of the platform quantizedis more skeptical about the recovery of the Ibovespa.

Menin believes that there may be occasional rallies, but he does not see the index reaching 120,000 points this year, given the still strong inflationary scenario and potential recession. Elections also end up weighing more in terms of volatility.

In addition, the stock exchange is undergoing a reversal of movement, with sectors of oil, basic materials and utilities plummeting and stocks of growth companies recovering.

“This week, sectors that were doing very poorly, such as retail, consumer, technology and health, did very well. It can happen, but the probability is bad for the stock market. Now that sectors like consumer and retail are going up a lot, which equates to about 60% of the index is doing poorly,” he says.

Commodities: heroines or villains of the moment?

The Brazilian stock market was a positive highlight in the first half. Since the beginning of the direct conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the local stock exchange has been able to sustain itself due to its high exposure to commoditieswhose prices soared because of the war.

However, the market’s change of view in relation to companies in the sector begins to raise doubts about the stock exchange’s performance in the second half of the year.

In addition to the challenging macro environment, Warren’s target price cut for the Ibovespa took into account the expected performance of metallic commodities going forward.

“We understand that the Stock Exchange is very attractive, companies with solid results, but, looking at the Ibovespa, it has a very large percentage related to OK (VALE3) and Petrobras (PETR4). We have a somewhat pessimistic view of the short/medium term for metallic commodities”, says Nobre, from the brokerage’s analysis area.

Cassiano Konig, partner and investment advisor at GT Capitalpoints out that the scenario of a recession in the United States tends to accelerate the fall of the markets, with the commodities sector being more penalized.

Konig points out, however, that, unlike the arrival of the pandemic, which took the world by surprise, the market expects a recession for 2023 in the US, and this has already been priced in by the market.

For Dennis Tavares, specialist in variable income at Blue3commodities are still the main trigger for the Ibovespa in the coming months.

Even with the recent correction, commodity prices remain at “very comfortable” levels, he says.

In addition, Tavares draws attention to the rise in the dollar, which ends up benefiting exporting companies.

With this combination of factors, there is room for a recovery of the Ibovespa until the end of the year, adds the specialist.

Follow Money Times on Linkedin!

Stay well informed, post and interact with Money times on Linkedin. In addition to staying on top of the main news, you have exclusive content about careers, participate in polls, understand the market and how to be ahead in your work. But that’s not all: you open new connections and find people who are a good addition to your network. No matter your profession, follow Money Times on Linkedin!