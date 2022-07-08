Ibovespa closes up 2% and recovers 100 thousand points, with the help of commodities; Dollar drops 1.4%

The Ibovespa closed up 2.04% this Thursday (7), at 100,729 points. The main index of the Brazilian stock exchange followed the performance of New York and had an extra push from commodities, which rose sharply.

A barrel of Brent crude closed up 3.88% at USD 104.60. In China, iron ore advanced 3.13%, at US$ 115.49 a ton, at the port of Dalian.

Metallurgical, mining and oil companies, therefore, were highlighted among the increases by weight of the Ibovespa. Gerdau’s PN shares (GGBR4) rose 5.76%. The ON shares of CSN (CSNA3) and Vale (VALE3) rose 5.29% and 2.91%, respectively. Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) had its ON and PN assets increasing by 2.96% and 2.93%.

“Prices echoed the Federal Reserve’s statements that activity remains strong and that fears of recession are exaggerated”, explains Marcelo Boragini, specialist in variable income at Davos Investimentos. “In addition, there was also repercussion of the news that the Chinese government is preparing an infrastructure support package”.

In the United States, Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced, in sequence, 1.12%, 1.50% and 2.28%. “A highlight is also the performance of technology companies, which were pushed after Samsung published its quarterly balance sheet”, contextualizes Boragini.

With the appreciation of commodities, the real still gained strength against the dollar – with the US currency closing down 1.42%, at R$ 5.345 in purchases and sales, even with the DXY remaining stable.

“We are an exchange that is heavily dependent on commodities. So, with the stimulus from China in relation to infrastructure, we had some actions this week benefiting”, comments Marcus Labarthe, founding partner of GT Capital. “In addition, some foreign investors who saw the fact that the dollar almost hit R$5.40 was an opportunity to buy shares in Brazil”.

The Brazilian yield curve was in the opposite direction of what was seen in the United States (where the treasuries yields rose 9.7 points, to 3.008%), and closed mostly down. The DIs for 2025 and 2027 had their rates retreating nine and 13 basis points, to 12.83% and 12.74%. The DIs for 2029 and 2031, in turn, saw their yields fall nine and eight points, to 12.91% and 13%.

In addition to the commodity companies, the ON shares of CVC (CVCB3) were also highlighted, with a rise of 10.32%, surfing the low of the dollar. Yduqs ON shares (YDUQ3) rose 10.51%.

On the other hand, among the biggest falls, were the protein companies, which are impacted by the high price of grains – JBS (JBSS3) and Marfrig (MRFG3) fell 1.22% and 1.12%.

