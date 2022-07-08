Ideal minimum wage should be R$ 6,527 in June, says Dieese

Brazilians should earn 5.3 times more to support a family of four. According to a survey by the Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese), the ideal minimum wage would be R$6,527.67 in June. Currently, the minimum in force in the country is R$ 1,212.

The research takes into account the constitutional determination that the minimum wage must be sufficient to meet the expenses of a worker and his family with food, housing, health, education, clothing, hygiene, transport, leisure and welfare.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (2) Inflation is the economics term used to indicate the widespread or continuous increase in the prices of goods or services. Thus, inflation represents the increase in the cost of living and the consequent reduction in the purchasing power of a country’s currency.KTSDESIGN/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images ***Picture-person-counting-coins.jpg In other words, if there is an increase in inflation, the money becomes worth less. The main consequence is the loss of purchasing power over time, with the increase in commodity prices and the devaluation of the currency.Olga Shumytskaya/Getty Images ***Illustration-high-inflation.jpg There are several ways to measure inflation, however, the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) is the most common of them.Javier Ghersi/Getty Images ***Picture-person-doing-accounts-on-calculator.jpg In Brazil, the Central Bank is responsible for forecasting inflation and reporting its situation. However, to ensure the reliability of the information, the research on the prices of products, services and the calculation is carried out by the IBGE, which monitors the main Brazilian regions.boonchai wedmakawand/ Getty Images ***Illustration-rocket-flying-over-graphic.jpg In general, inflation can have short-term and long-term causes, as it has cyclical variations and can also be determined by external consequences.Eoneren/Getty Images ***Picture-person-buying-products.jpg However, what directly influences inflation is: the increase in demand; increase or pressure on production costs (supply and demand); inflationary inertia and inflation expectations; and increased currency issuanceselimaksan/ Getty Images ***Photo-coins-falling.jpg In the consumer’s pocket, inflation is felt in different ways, as it does not usually act uniformly and some services increase much more than others.Adam Gault/Getty Images ***Picture-person-looking-empty-wallet.jpg This can be explained by the way Brazilians consume. Families with lower incomes are mainly affected by the increase in the price of transport and food. On the other hand, changes in the areas of education and clothing are more felt by wealthier families.Javier Zayas Photography/ Getty Images ***Picture-woman-looking-at-paper-with-hands-in-mouth-2.jpg Contrary to what it seems, inflation is not all bad. When controlled, it is a sign that the economy is doing well and growing as expected. In Brazil, for example, we have an annual inflation target to ensure that prices remain under control. What can’t be left out, in fact, is to reach hyperinflation – when control of all prices is lost.coldsnowstormv/ Getty Images 0

According to Dieese, Brazilians had to work, on average, 121 hours and 26 minutes to purchase basic food basket products.

In the first quarter of this year, the number of formal and informal workers who received a monthly minimum wage was 38.22%. The number represents 36.4 million people.

The value of the ideal minimum wage is calculated based on the most expensive food basket in the country, which in June was that of São Paulo (R$ 777.01), according to data from the National Food Basket Survey by Dieese.

The survey, which is carried out in nine of the 17 Brazilian capitals, found that, between May and June, the highest increases in the basic food basket occurred in the Northeast, in the cities of Fortaleza (4.54%), Natal (4.33%) and João Pessoa (3.36%).

Eight cities showed reductions, the most expressive being those in the South: Porto Alegre (-1.90%), Curitiba (-1.74%) and Florianópolis (-1.51%).

When comparing the cost of the basket and the net minimum wage, that is, after the 7.5% discount referring to Social Security, it is verified that the worker committed on average, in June 2022, 59.68% of the income to purchase products in the basket, slightly higher than in May, when it was 59.39%.

In June 2021, when the minimum wage was R$ 1,100.00, the percentage was 54.79%.

