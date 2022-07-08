posted on 07/07/2022 15:09 / updated on 07/07/2022 15:27



In reference to the elections, he attacked Lula again, saying that the PT administration was “marked by lies and robbery” – (credit: Alan Santos/PR)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Thursday (7/7) that if it weren’t for him, Brazil “would be in a hole”. The statement took place during a conversation between the Chief Executive and supporters as he left Palácio da Alvorada. He also took the opportunity to sting the Workers’ Party.

“It is not by promising paradise for everyone, as the left always promises, that we can dream of a better Brazil. Brazil is no longer of the future, it is of the present. If it’s not me, this Brazil was already in the hole,” she claimed.





Bolsonaro once again advertised the drop in fuel prices

The president also said that the trend is for inflation to also be low. “Fuel is going down a lot. Nobody blames me now, right? Fuel goes down, inflation goes down too. We don’t have shortages, we don’t have internal problems, we don’t have terrorism here, we don’t have the MST anymore. We put the MST down there without using violence, titling land for them”, he added.

In reference to the elections, he attacked Lula again, saying that PT’s administration was “marked by lies and thievery” and asked supporters to talk to friends and family in a sort of vote turn. “Now, what does everyone need to do, which Is it the help you need? First, thank you for visiting here. It’s talking to someone who has something else on their mind. It’s no use staying between us”.