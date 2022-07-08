Ifix closes in the positive field and rises 0.14%; FII SDIL11 is a high-profile

The IFIX – an index that brings together the most traded real estate funds on B3 – closed this Thursday’s session (07) with a rise of 0.14%, at 2,792 points. The SDI Rio Bravo (SDIL11) fund topped the list of the highest highs in the trading session, with an increase of 3.28%. Check out the rest of today’s highlights throughout the FIIs Center.
FII most recommended by analysts in July, Bresco Logística announced to the market that B2W Companhia Digital has decided to terminate the lease agreement it signed with the fund in May 2021.
Under the initial agreement, the company would occupy the Bresco Rezende property, in the State of Rio de Janeiro, for a period of 36 months. The space has a gross leasable area (GLA) of 25,400 square meters.
According to a material fact released this Wednesday (7) by Bresco Logística, leasing represents 3.5% of the portfolio’s monthly revenue, or approximately R$ 0.03 per share.
The fund managers point out that the contract has a minimum notice period of six months for the vacancy of the Property, as well as the receipt of compensation equivalent to six times the current rent value.
Bresco Logística has 11 properties with 446 thousand square meters of GLA and potential to expand the area by 6%. Currently, the vacancy rate for properties is zero, according to a June management report.
The fund’s portfolio has stabilized annual revenue of over R$155 million, 39% of which comes from properties located in the city of São Paulo (SP), considered a prime region for the logistics segment.
Next Tuesday (12), Bresco Logística deposits R$ 0.77 per share, equivalent to a return with dividends in the period of 0.77%. In 12 months, the percentage is 7.56%.
Biggest highs of this Thursday (7)
|ticker
|Name
|Sector
|Variation (%)
|SDIL11
|Rio Bravo SDI
|Logistics
|3.28
|CARE11
|Brazilian Graveyard and Death Care
|Others
|2.79
|TGAR11
|Actual Asset TG
|Others
|2.49
|GALG11
|Guardian Logistics
|Hybrid
|2.28
|RBFF11
|Rio Bravo Ifix
|Titles and Val. furniture
|1.98
Biggest casualties of this Thursday (7):
|ticker
|Name
|Sector
|Variation (%)
|RCRB11
|Rio Bravo Corporate Income
|Corporate Slabs
|-2.73
|KISU11
|KILIMA
|Titles and Val. furniture
|-1.19
|BLMR11
|Bluemacaw Renda+ FOF
|Titles and Val. furniture
|-0.99
|PATL11
|Homeland Logistics
|Logistics
|-0.9
|RECT11
|REC Real Estate Income
|Hybrid
|-0.89
Source: B3
Discover the step-by-step guide to live on income with FIIs and receive your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property, in a free class.
today’s dividends
Check out the 28 real estate funds that distribute income this Thursday (7):
|ticker
|Background
|Performance
|SPAF11
|SPA
|BRL 10.98
|SOLR11
|Solarium
|BRL 7.16
|VERE11
|Path
|BRL 2.11
|IDFI11
|Autonomous Units
|BRL 1.81
|PORD11
|Real Estate Credit Pole
|BRL 1.72
|RZTR11
|Riza Terrax
|BRL 1.25
|HSAF11
|HSI Financial Assets
|BRL 1.25
|IDGR11
|Autonomous Units II
|BRL 1.18
|ARRI11
|Reit Lobby Real Estate Receivables
|BRL 1.18
|BPFF11
|Brazil Plural Absolute Fund Of Funds
|BRL 0.80
|VVPR11
|V2 Properties
|BRL 0.79
|STRX11
|starx
|BRL 0.76
|EVBI11
|VBI Essential Consumption
|BRL 0.75
|LVBI11
|VBI Logistics
|BRL 0.74
|HSML11
|HSI Malls
|BRL 0.65
|LASC11
|Legatus Shoppings
|BRL 0.63
|PVBI11
|VBI Prime Properties
|BRL 0.56
|ABCP11
|Grand Plaza Shopping
|BRL 0.54
|NSLU11
|Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
|BRL 0.49
|NVIF11B
|Do not go
|BRL 0.44
|SPTW11
|SP Downtown
|BRL 0.40
|NSLU13
|Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
|BRL 0.23
|NSLU14
|Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
|BRL 0.23
|HOSI11
|house
|BRL 0.22
|HOSI11
|house
|BRL 0.22
|VPSI11
|Polo Shopping Indaiatuba
|BRL 0.17
|VPSI11
|Polo Shopping Indaiatuba
|BRL 0.16
|LIFE17
|Life Capital Partners
|BRL 0.15
|LIFE16
|Life Capital Partners
|BRL 0.15
|LIFE15
|Life Capital Partners
|BRL 0.15
|LIFE14
|Life Capital Partners
|BRL 0.15
|LIFE13
|Life Capital Partners
|BRL 0.15
|[ativo=LIFE11]
|Life Capital Partners
|BRL 0.15
|VGHF11
|Valora Hedge Fund
|BRL 0.13
|LIFE18
|Life Capital Partners
|BRL 0.13
|PLRI11
|Real Estate Receivables I
|BRL 0.12
|VGHF13
|Valora Hedge Fund
|BRL 0.07
|VGHF14
|Valora Hedge Fund
|BRL 0.03
|VGHF15
|Valora Hedge Fund
|BRL 0.03
|VGHF16
|Valora Hedge Fund
|BRL 0.01
|VGHF15
|Valora Hedge Fund
|BRL 0.01
|LIFE19
|Life Capital Partners
|BRL 0.01
Source: InfoMoney
Note: Tickers with an ending other than 11 refer to receipts and subscription rights for the funds.
Giro Imobiliário: the most recommended FIIs by analysts to buy in July; funds that rose the most in the last 12 months
The most recommended FIIs by analysts to buy in July; BRCO11 leads for 11th month and HGCR11 expands preference
After three consecutive months of gains, the Real Estate Funds Index (Ifix) fell 0.88% in June and ended the first half in the negative, with an accumulated loss of 0.33%. In the same interval, the Ibovespa registered a 6% devaluation.
For July, there were only two changes in the recommendations made by the analysis houses monitored by the InfoMoneywhich did not change the list of the most cited real estate funds, but consolidated the CSHG Receivíveis Imobiliários (HGCR11) in second place, in isolation, with six entries.
The first position remains with Bresco Logística (BRCO11) – now for the 11th consecutive month –, which sustained the eight nominations received in June.
Every month, the InfoMoney brings the five most recommended products in the portfolios prepared by ten brokerages. In the event of a tie, those with the highest average trading volume in the last 12 months are chosen, based on data from the financial information platform Economatica.
Check below the real estate funds preferred by experts for July, the number of notes and the profitability of each security last month, in the year and in the last 12 months:
|ticker
|Background
|Segment
|recommendations
|Return in June (%)
|Return in 2022 (%)
|Return in 12 months (%)
|BRCO11
|Bresco Logística
|Logistics
|8
|-0.68
|5.77
|-0.89
|HGCR11
|CSHG Real Estate Receivables
|receivables
|6
|0.58
|14.29
|6.29
|BTLG11
|BTG Pactual Logística
|Logistics
|5
|-1.26
|2.63
|-2.23
|TRXF11
|TRX Real Estate
|City Income
|5
|0.49
|5.54
|2.23
|KNCR11
|Kinea Real Estate Income
|receivables
|4
|0.53
|23.61
|5.62
|ifix
|-0.9
|1.5
|0.2
OBS.: Profitability takes into account the reinvestment of dividends and the quotation on 06/30/2022.
Sources: Economatica and brokers (Ativa Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Genial, Guide, Mirae Asset, Órama, Itaú BBA, Santander and Rico, BB Investimentos)
Which FIIs have yielded the most in the last 12 months? Valuation reaches 30%; check list
With an appreciation of almost 30%, Riza Arctium Real Estate (ARCT11) is the real estate fund with the highest return in the last twelve months ending in June, a period marked by challenges such as rising interest rates, restrictions imposed by the Covid pandemic and even the threat taxation of dividends from funds.
The theme was featured in this Tuesday’s edition (5) of League of FIIsa weekly program on real estate funds produced by InfoMoneywhich turns one year this month.
In allusion to the date, Maria Fernanda Violatti, analyst at XP, Thiago Otuki, economist at Clube FII, and Wellington Carvalho, journalist at InfoMoneymade an assessment of the last 12 months for the real estate funds segment.
In the list of the biggest declines in the period, Kilima (KISU11) tops the list with losses of 28.74%, followed by BB Progressivo II (BBPO11), XP Industrial (XPIN11) and RBR Properties (RBRP11), with drops of around 21%.
Among the bullish highlights is the Riza Arctium Real Estate. The fund, which had already closed the semester as the biggest payer of dividends, also boasts a 29.58% appreciation in the last 12 months, the highest percentage among the FIIs. Check the full list
Discover the step-by-step guide to live on income with FIIs and receive your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property, in a free class.