Ifix closes in the positive field and rises 0.14%; FII SDIL11 is a high-profile

The IFIX – an index that brings together the most traded real estate funds on B3 – closed this Thursday’s session (07) with a rise of 0.14%, at 2,792 points. The SDI Rio Bravo (SDIL11) fund topped the list of the highest highs in the trading session, with an increase of 3.28%. Check out the rest of today’s highlights throughout the FIIs Center.

FII most recommended by analysts in July, Bresco Logística announced to the market that B2W Companhia Digital has decided to terminate the lease agreement it signed with the fund in May 2021.

Under the initial agreement, the company would occupy the Bresco Rezende property, in the State of Rio de Janeiro, for a period of 36 months. The space has a gross leasable area (GLA) of 25,400 square meters.

According to a material fact released this Wednesday (7) by Bresco Logística, leasing represents 3.5% of the portfolio’s monthly revenue, or approximately R$ 0.03 per share.

The fund managers point out that the contract has a minimum notice period of six months for the vacancy of the Property, as well as the receipt of compensation equivalent to six times the current rent value.

Bresco Logística has 11 properties with 446 thousand square meters of GLA and potential to expand the area by 6%. Currently, the vacancy rate for properties is zero, according to a June management report.

The fund’s portfolio has stabilized annual revenue of over R$155 million, 39% of which comes from properties located in the city of São Paulo (SP), considered a prime region for the logistics segment.

Next Tuesday (12), Bresco Logística deposits R$ 0.77 per share, equivalent to a return with dividends in the period of 0.77%. In 12 months, the percentage is 7.56%.

Biggest highs of this Thursday (7)

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) SDIL11 Rio Bravo SDI Logistics 3.28 CARE11 Brazilian Graveyard and Death Care Others 2.79 TGAR11 Actual Asset TG Others 2.49 GALG11 Guardian Logistics Hybrid 2.28 RBFF11 Rio Bravo Ifix Titles and Val. furniture 1.98

Biggest casualties of this Thursday (7):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) RCRB11 Rio Bravo Corporate Income Corporate Slabs -2.73 KISU11 KILIMA Titles and Val. furniture -1.19 BLMR11 Bluemacaw Renda+ FOF Titles and Val. furniture -0.99 PATL11 Homeland Logistics Logistics -0.9 RECT11 REC Real Estate Income Hybrid -0.89

Source: B3

Discover the step-by-step guide to live on income with FIIs and receive your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property, in a free class.

today’s dividends

Check out the 28 real estate funds that distribute income this Thursday (7):

ticker Background Performance SPAF11 SPA BRL 10.98 SOLR11 Solarium BRL 7.16 VERE11 Path BRL 2.11 IDFI11 Autonomous Units BRL 1.81 PORD11 Real Estate Credit Pole BRL 1.72 RZTR11 Riza Terrax BRL 1.25 HSAF11 HSI Financial Assets BRL 1.25 IDGR11 Autonomous Units II BRL 1.18 ARRI11 Reit Lobby Real Estate Receivables BRL 1.18 BPFF11 Brazil Plural Absolute Fund Of Funds BRL 0.80 VVPR11 V2 Properties BRL 0.79 STRX11 starx BRL 0.76 EVBI11 VBI Essential Consumption BRL 0.75 LVBI11 VBI Logistics BRL 0.74 HSML11 HSI Malls BRL 0.65 LASC11 Legatus Shoppings BRL 0.63 PVBI11 VBI Prime Properties BRL 0.56 ABCP11 Grand Plaza Shopping BRL 0.54 NSLU11 Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital BRL 0.49 NVIF11B Do not go BRL 0.44 SPTW11 SP Downtown BRL 0.40 NSLU13 Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital BRL 0.23 NSLU14 Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital BRL 0.23 HOSI11 house BRL 0.22 HOSI11 house BRL 0.22 VPSI11 Polo Shopping Indaiatuba BRL 0.17 VPSI11 Polo Shopping Indaiatuba BRL 0.16 LIFE17 Life Capital Partners BRL 0.15 LIFE16 Life Capital Partners BRL 0.15 LIFE15 Life Capital Partners BRL 0.15 LIFE14 Life Capital Partners BRL 0.15 LIFE13 Life Capital Partners BRL 0.15 [ativo=LIFE11] Life Capital Partners BRL 0.15 VGHF11 Valora Hedge Fund BRL 0.13 LIFE18 Life Capital Partners BRL 0.13 PLRI11 Real Estate Receivables I BRL 0.12 VGHF13 Valora Hedge Fund BRL 0.07 VGHF14 Valora Hedge Fund BRL 0.03 VGHF15 Valora Hedge Fund BRL 0.03 VGHF16 Valora Hedge Fund BRL 0.01 VGHF15 Valora Hedge Fund BRL 0.01 LIFE19 Life Capital Partners BRL 0.01

Source: InfoMoney

Note: Tickers with an ending other than 11 refer to receipts and subscription rights for the funds.

Giro Imobiliário: the most recommended FIIs by analysts to buy in July; funds that rose the most in the last 12 months

The most recommended FIIs by analysts to buy in July; BRCO11 leads for 11th month and HGCR11 expands preference

After three consecutive months of gains, the Real Estate Funds Index (Ifix) fell 0.88% in June and ended the first half in the negative, with an accumulated loss of 0.33%. In the same interval, the Ibovespa registered a 6% devaluation.

For July, there were only two changes in the recommendations made by the analysis houses monitored by the InfoMoneywhich did not change the list of the most cited real estate funds, but consolidated the CSHG Receivíveis Imobiliários (HGCR11) in second place, in isolation, with six entries.

The first position remains with Bresco Logística (BRCO11) – now for the 11th consecutive month –, which sustained the eight nominations received in June.

Every month, the InfoMoney brings the five most recommended products in the portfolios prepared by ten brokerages. In the event of a tie, those with the highest average trading volume in the last 12 months are chosen, based on data from the financial information platform Economatica.

Check below the real estate funds preferred by experts for July, the number of notes and the profitability of each security last month, in the year and in the last 12 months:

ticker Background Segment recommendations Return in June (%) Return in 2022 (%) Return in 12 months (%) BRCO11 Bresco Logística Logistics 8 -0.68 5.77 -0.89 HGCR11 CSHG Real Estate Receivables receivables 6 0.58 14.29 6.29 BTLG11 BTG Pactual Logística Logistics 5 -1.26 2.63 -2.23 TRXF11 TRX Real Estate City Income 5 0.49 5.54 2.23 KNCR11 Kinea Real Estate Income receivables 4 0.53 23.61 5.62 ifix -0.9 1.5 0.2

OBS.: Profitability takes into account the reinvestment of dividends and the quotation on 06/30/2022.

Sources: Economatica and brokers (Ativa Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Genial, Guide, Mirae Asset, Órama, Itaú BBA, Santander and Rico, BB Investimentos)

Which FIIs have yielded the most in the last 12 months? Valuation reaches 30%; check list

With an appreciation of almost 30%, Riza Arctium Real Estate (ARCT11) is the real estate fund with the highest return in the last twelve months ending in June, a period marked by challenges such as rising interest rates, restrictions imposed by the Covid pandemic and even the threat taxation of dividends from funds.

The theme was featured in this Tuesday’s edition (5) of League of FIIsa weekly program on real estate funds produced by InfoMoneywhich turns one year this month.

In allusion to the date, Maria Fernanda Violatti, analyst at XP, Thiago Otuki, economist at Clube FII, and Wellington Carvalho, journalist at InfoMoneymade an assessment of the last 12 months for the real estate funds segment.

In the list of the biggest declines in the period, Kilima (KISU11) tops the list with losses of 28.74%, followed by BB Progressivo II (BBPO11), XP Industrial (XPIN11) and RBR Properties (RBRP11), with drops of around 21%.

Among the bullish highlights is the Riza Arctium Real Estate. The fund, which had already closed the semester as the biggest payer of dividends, also boasts a 29.58% appreciation in the last 12 months, the highest percentage among the FIIs. Check the full list

Discover the step-by-step guide to live on income with FIIs and receive your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property, in a free class.

Related