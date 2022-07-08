Immunosuppressed men up to 45 years old can be vaccinated in SUS

The Ministry of Health announced this week the expansion of the age group of immunosuppressed men who should receive the quadrivalent vaccine against human papillomavirus (HPV) at the posts of the Unified Health System (SUS).

HPV is a generic name of a group of more than a hundred different viruses, which can cause the formation of warts on the skin and in the oral (lips, mouth, vocal cords), anal, genital and urethra regions. Genital lesions can be precursors of malignant tumors, especially in women. Transmission is mainly through sexual contact.

The virus has no cure, but the lesions can be treated to prevent tumors from developing.

Until now, the vaccine was available to immunosuppressed men between the ages of 9 and 26. With the change, which follows recommendations from scientific societies, the male age group covered will be the same as the female age group, which was between 9 and 45 years old. The HPV vaccine is also available in the SUS for girls between 9 and 14 years of age and boys between 11 and 14 years of age.

The SUS considers immunosuppressed people who have received stem cell and solid organ transplants, who are living with HIV/AIDS and patients who are undergoing cancer treatment or undergoing radio and chemotherapy. In these people, HPV is about four times more likely to cause tumors.

Regardless of age, the vaccination schedule to be applied will be three doses. The second dose should be given within two months of the first, and the third dose should be given six months after the first. For example, if you get vaccinated in July, your vaccination schedule will be complete in January 2023.

The quadrivalent vaccine prevents lesions caused by HPV types 6 and 11 and cancers related to HPV types 16 and 18, such as cervical cancer, penile cancer and oropharyngeal cancers.

HPV infection has no symptoms in most people, but viral multiplication and the appearance of lesions and tumors can occur when the body’s immunity drops. According to information from the World Health Organization (WHO), there are about 10 million people infected with HPV in Brazil alone. It is estimated that, per year, 700,000 new cases of the disease arise.

The diagnosis is made by clinical examination or laboratory tests. The recommendation of the Ministry of Health is that every woman who has or has had sex should undergo a periodic preventive examination (pap smear), especially those between 25 and 59 years old. Initially, the exam should be done annually. After two consecutive exams (with an interval of one year) showing normal results, the preventive test can be done every three years.

