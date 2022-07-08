In audio leaked by ex, Jonas Esticado refuses to sign agreement

The friction between Herica Oliveira and Jonas Esticado has just gained another chapter. This Friday (7/8), the singer’s ex-wife released an audio, in Stories on Instagram, in which he refuses to sign an agreement for the payment of pensions. The column confirmed with Herica that the recording was made at the beginning of the pandemic.

“Have you ever stopped to think that I’m going to spend five years of my life, because of this thing, paying almost 12 thousand reais a month (…) I’m just calling to let you know that I’m not going to sign anything on a value agreement deal no,” said the singer in the leaked audio.

Jonas Esticado even says that he would sign another agreement in which the payment of pensions had been arranged after the return of the shows, after the stoppages of the pandemic: “I will sign the agreement, the other one there. I will not sign [o acordo sobre o qual os dois discutiam ao telefone]I’m going to sign the other agreement that we had closed to start paying after the shows come back”.

“Luxury I cannot give”

The singer also states that even if he did not accept to pay the agreed amount at first, he would commit to bear some expenses for Herica and her son, even if some things considered “luxury” were missing: “Until then, I promise not to let you lack anything, even if I go begging on the street. Now, luxury I can’t give up either. There may come a day and there is no Danone and those things that are futile, it’s a little luxury”.

Herica even mocked the singer’s speech in this excerpt, remembering Jonas Estitado’s trips abroad and luxury items that the countryman displays on social networks.

“Do you have any idea what it’s like to be a person alone and anxious to hear that? Anyway, listen to the end. My son’s Danone is luxury, luxury, futility. But, trips to Cancun, Disney and others, car of the year, cell phone of the year, house in Alphaville, good apartment… In short, hypocrisy”.

In conversation with the column, Oliveira reinforced what she asks of Jonas: “What I need is for him to resolve my situation with my son’s only.”

The column looked for Jonas Esticado, who did not return until the end of this article. This space remains open for future demonstrations.

Listen to the audio:

