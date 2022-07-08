In bed, Andréa Nóbrega appears dejected after being diagnosed with a disease: “Apavorada”

Andréa Nóbrega appears dejected and tells the fans that she received a diagnosis from the doctors; Look

the businesswoman Andréa Nóbrega left her followers worried on social media this Thursday (7) when she appeared very depressed and in bed.

She said she began to experience flu-like symptoms and sought to test herself to try to find out the cause of the effects. Knocked down, she broke the news to fans.

“I had a cold, a cough. I’m still wheezy. So, I went for the test: I have Covid, but what the hell, I’m like, terrified”, she said still shaken.

This is the second time she has been diagnosed with the disease. “It starts with a bad flu, a headache, a cough, like a dog, a scratchy throat,” she reported.

The first time she was contaminated, the comedian’s ex wife Carlos Alberto de Nobrega said the symptoms were not mild at all. “Guys, it’s horrible, even though it’s mild. Today is the seventh day, I’m still taking antibiotics, I’m taking steroids, but decreasing, Saturday I’ll do the test. It’s a sweat. I’m down. If it wasn’t for the vaccine, wow!”, she fired.

REFUSED INVITATION

The host Carlos Alberto de Nobregawho has been in charge of The Square is Ours (SBT), revealed the reason for having refused a proposal from Globo some time ago.

According to the comedian, he wanted to take his SBT helpers to the carioca station, but the idea was not happy. boniwho was still running the company at the time. “He said that if I went, everyone would go with me, even my chamberlain. And he (Boni) said: ‘I just don’t want one, the Old Woman Surda’. And the reference, to this day, of Praça da Alegria and A Praça é Nossa, It’s the Old One. So I said ‘if Roni doesn’t come, no one will come'”.