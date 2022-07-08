In drug rehab, Sergio Hondjakoff, the ‘Cabeção’ of Malhação, is fanned by fans in a supermarket | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

According to businessman Rafael Capovilla, who was on site, the artist was happy to have been recognized.

“He said, ‘Do you remember me? How cool!’ Then he stopped to take a picture with everyone and he was super nice,” he recalls.

The director of the institute in Sorocaba, Denis Marcelo de Carvalho, explains that Sérgio’s departure from the clinic was accompanied by a professional.

“We believe that the individual, even hospitalized, needs to re-socialize and learn to live without using drugs in society”, he explains.

Sérgio stayed for 21 days at the Sorocaba institute. He had started treatment for chemical dependency at the site on June 11, voluntarily.

The transfer took place on Wednesday afternoon (6). According to Denis, the actor was taken by former Thumb Rafael Ilha around 1 pm, with his mother’s permission. The institution to which the artist was transferred was not disclosed.

The director also informed that his treatment should take an average of three to four months. O g1 tried to contact Rafael Ilha, but still no answers. The actor’s mother informed that the clinic to which the actor was transferred is confidential.

Sérgio Hondjakoff is known for playing the character Cabeção in the soap opera “Malhação”, by TV Globo.

One of those responsible for the actor’s hospitalization in Sorocaba was Rafael Ilha. Over the phone, the former Thumb previously explained that he was touched by the video that went viral on social media in which the actor threatened his father.

“Who has never been through this has a vision when they see that video [da ameaça ao pai]. For the people who went through it, for the families who go through it, it’s another vision. I saw it as a cry for help too. I talked a lot with him, until I convinced him to come here”, says Rafael, who was also involved with drugs and needed to be hospitalized for treatment.

According to the former Thumb, a colleague who was in Rio de Janeiro, where the actor lives, also spoke to him personally. After that, all the procedures were started and a team from the clinic from Sorocaba went to Rio de Janeiro to get the actor and bring him to the interior of São Paulo.

Hondjakoff even recorded a video before admission in which he said he was fine. He also apologized to his father for the threats he made. (see below).

Actor Sérgio Hondjakoff records video before hospitalization and apologizes to his father

In an interview with g1during the actor’s hospitalization, Hondjakoff’s mother informed that the family had high hopes that the treatment against chemical dependence would work.

“My son has been chemically dependent for 16 years and has already had ten hospitalizations in clinics. This time, it will work out and, God willing, it will be my son’s last hospitalization. He will win, as many have already overcome this malignant addiction” , reported Carmen Lucia Hondjakoff.

In August of last year, Sérgio Hondjakoff was among the 46 patients rescued from a rehabilitation clinic by the Civil Police and the Public Ministry in Pindamonhangaba (SP).

Complaints pointed out that inmates were kept in the place against their will, in addition to being isolated from contact with families and paying amounts between R$ 800 and R$ 1,200 for low quality food.

Initially, Sérgio said he was not among the patients rescued, but later admitted that he lied in an attempt to protect his son.

The owner of the clinic was arrested days later and taken to the Women’s Penitentiary II in Tremembé (SP). She was denounced to Justice by the Public Ministry. In addition to her, two employees were arrested on the day of the action.