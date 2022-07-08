In silence about Ituano x Cruzeiro, CBF appoints referee and field assistant for new round | cruise

Three days after the VAR error when drawing the offside lines and canceling the goal of forward Edu in the duel between Ituano and Cruzeiro, the CBF has not yet commented on the matter. The head referee and field assistant are on the Brasileirão scale.

Officially, through the press office, the CBF reported that the Arbitration Commission was expected to communicate about the VAR error this Thursday. What did not happen. The trend, according to the geis that the video team will be out of the next rounds of Series A and B.

The video referee for the game was Pathrice Wallace Corrêa. The assistant was Carlos Henrique Cardoso de Souza, and the VAR observer was Gilberto Corrale.

Bruno Arleu de Araújo, field referee in the match against Ituano, will lead the referee team in the duel between Coritiba and Juventude, on Sunday, at 11:00 am (Brasília time), for the 16th round of Serie A. He is federated in Rio de Janeiro and is on the FIFA board.

It is worth remembering that Bruno was not directly involved in Edu’s goal, which was disallowed. Offside bids are reviewed by the video team, who only communicate the decision to the referee. When there is a need for interpretation, he is called to the monitor at the edge of the field. It was not the case.

However, Cruzeiro also questions other decisions made by Bruno during the match, especially the cards given to Geovane Jesus (watch the video below) and Edward Brock.

At 11 min of the 1st half – yellow card from Geovane Jesus do Cruzeiro against Ituano

Before VAR disallowed Edu’s goal, assistant Michael Correia marked the offside on the field. He worked on the game between CSA and Ponte, this Thursday, for the 17th round of Serie B. At Central do Apito, at the time of annulment and before the lines drawn by VAR, Janette Mara Arcanjo stressed that the bid was adjusted. CBF’s understanding is the same when evaluating Michael.

The bid took place in the 44th minute of the first half at the Novelli Júnior stadium. The assistant canceled the pitch on the field. It took VAR about a minute and a half to confirm the field decision.

It turns out that the blue line, drawn on the left foot of Lucas Dias, defender of Ituano, should have been placed at another point. You can see that Lucas Dias’ right foot, for example, is much closer to the baseline. There was still another defender, Rafael Pereira, ahead of Edu, who could also provide conditions.

Edu, directly involved in the bid, complained a lot about the referee after the final whistle, saying that he had the impression, still in the field, that he had legal status. Paulo Pezzolano also criticized the situation and said the mistakes didn’t happen “by accident”. Club CEO Gabriel Lima promised to go to CBF too to look for the VAR audios and understand the reason for the errors on the field.

According to the ge, Cruzeiro will not question the CBF only by letter, as is common in Brazilian football. The tendency is for a representative of the SAF to meet personally with Wilson Seneme, chairman of the Arbitration Commission.