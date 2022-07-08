In testimony, inmate who reported rape in DF prison details sexual abuse; Read | Federal District

The detainee who claims to have been raped by a criminal police officer inside the Female Penitentiary of the Federal District (PFDF) stated, in testimony, that the server performed the sexual act without condoms. THE TV Globo had exclusive access to the statements given by her to prosecutors from the Public Ministry of the Federal District (MPDFT), five days after the complaint ( see further below ).

The accusation came to light last month and, according to the woman, the crime took place on June 12, two days after she was arrested with drugs at Brasília Airport. In a statement to the Civil Police, the criminal police officer admitted that he had sexual intercourse with the detainee, but stated that the act was consensual.

After the disclosure of the case, the server was removed and the top of the prison, exonerated. The case is investigated by MPDFT. When questioned, the Secretariat of Penitentiary Administration (Seape-DF) had not manifested itself until the last update of this report.

To prosecutors, the prisoner said that the server took her out of the cell, “told her to turn to the wall, lowered her pants and penetrated her”, without authorization, and that this hurt her because there was no lubrication.

She said that, after the complaint became public, she was heard at the police station and in the prison unit, by a prison team, but that it did not feel good to talk about the case inside the Women’s Penitentiary.

The woman also said that she was intimidated by other servants and that a criminal police officer even said that the victim “would have enjoyed the sexual intercourse, since she had not screamed”. Still in the statement to prosecutors, the prisoner said that she is so scared that she has been crying a lot, and prefers to stay in an isolated cell, as she feels safer.

The victim also said that, after returning to the cell, other inmates would have said that she “should take advantage of it, as the criminal police officer would benefit her with some favors”, because that situation of abuse “was normal in the penitentiary”.

According to the woman, they also said that “the relationships would take place in exchange for favors, such as food, shampoo and the like”. One of the inmates would have advised the inmate not to say anything, so as not to create “a fuss” in the prison.

The statement was collected by the Public Prosecution Service on June 17. In addition to the victim, prosecutors heard five other prisoners and concluded that the episode was not an “isolated event” and that there are “very serious human rights violations” inside the prison.

For prosecutors, there is “subjugation of women that is aggravated by the fact that they are people deprived of their liberty”, especially when the subject is “sexual relationship with an agent”.

In addition, the MPDFT states that the facts “occur under the eyes of the administration, without any action having been taken, which reveals, at the very least, a lack of control and command on the part of the prison’s management”.

A letter was sent to the Secretariat of Penitentiary Administration asking for the removal of three other penal agents and the implementation, within a maximum of six months, of a monitoring center that “allows the recording of images of the place and whose access is not free to the servers of the unity”.

It also requested the review of all penalties applied to inmates since January 2022, the installation of an ombudsman to collect complaints from inmates and the LGBTQIA+ public and the creation of improvement courses for criminal police officers.

Last month, other inmates also reported threats and mistreatment at the Colmeia. At the time, Seape-DF stated that “on the 17th and 18th of June, representatives of the MPDFT carried out hearings from several custodians of the Women’s Penitentiary of the DF, with no interference from criminal police”.

The folder states that “there are no longer any male criminal police officers inside the female prisons of the Female Penitentiary of the Federal District (PFDF)” and that “it is not consistent with any misconduct on the part of its servants”.