indirect? Marina Ruy Barbosa talks about ‘hypocrisy’ after Bruno Gagliasso remembers ‘surubão de Noronha’

Many followers understood the actress’s post as a hint to the actor, who said that the story of the ‘surubão’ was invented to stifle a controversy behind the scenes of the soap opera he was doing.

Reproduction/Instagram/marinaruybarbosa

Marina Ruy Barbosa made a post talking about hypocrisy and followers understood it as indirect



A post from the actress Marina Ruy Barbosa intrigued followers and became a topic on social media. Without naming names, the artist posted last Wednesday, the 6th, on Twitter: “Eêê dam hypocrisy”. The publication of the redhead was seen by many people as an alleged indirect to the actor Bruno Gagliasso because of a comment he made about the “surubão de Noronha” on the podcast “Quem Pode, Pod”. During his participation, the actor commented: “The surubão de Noronha is nothing more than a smokescreen for a controversy that happened during the soap opera. That’s the truth. Do you want me to tell you who released it?”. Fernanda Paes Leme and Giovanna Ewbankwho run the podcast, quickly spoke to him: “No”.

At the time when the “surubão” became a topic, Bruno was doing the soap opera “O Sétimo Guardião”, on Globo. Marina starred in the same plot and was accused of having an affair with the actor Jose Loreto, another actor who was part of the cast of the soap opera. Both were committed and the actress was pointed out as the pivot of Loreto’s separation and Débora Nascimento. At that time, the redhead was married to Alexandre Negrao. Noronha’s surubão, however, stifled the case. What was reported in mid-2019 is that several famous people participated in a “buzz” at the inn that Bruno and Giovanna own in Fernando de Noronha and the topic went viral on social media. All this context meant that Marina’s post talking about “hypocrisy” was seen as an indirect for Bruno, who would be referring to the rumors of betrayal involving the redhead when talking about the “smokescreen”. A follower even asked the actress for an explanation, but she wanted to reveal if she was, in fact, referring to Giovanna’s husband in the post: “I don’t say anything. I live real life.”

Eêê hypocrisy danadaaaaa — Marina Ruy Barbosa (@mariruybarbosa) July 6, 2022

Kkkkk I don’t. I will not say anything. I live real life. — Marina Ruy Barbosa (@mariruybarbosa) July 6, 2022

Bruno Gagliasso almost exposing Loreto’s lover who used the fake news “surubao de noronha” to hide her antics. pic.twitter.com/un0VCW3DHf — t. (@ittnna) July 6, 2022

marina ruy barbosa getting hurt lol

I’m in love — carol (@safegillies) July 7, 2022

Bruno: Man, Noronha’s surubão is nothing more than a smokescreen for a controversy that happened during the soap opera. This is the vdd. Do you want me to tell you who released it? AHHHH HOW I WISH HE COULD SAY RED BARBIE’S NAME AAAAAAAAAAA #QuemPodePod — Paola (@paolarealitys) July 6, 2022

3 years later and I discovered that the story of surubao de noronha was created to take the photo of the controversy of jose loreto’s betrayal with marina ruy barbosa — double gi (@yangyoongi) July 6, 2022

Everyone knows that the rumor about Noronha’s surubão was Marina who had it released to muffle her shit, and we talk about it just to open the eyes of those who still think she’s a saint! — L_iviabarrada (@iviabarrada) July 6, 2022