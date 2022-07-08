Inflation and resignation: Argentine economic crisis raises alarm in Brazil | Economy

Luciano Rocha Escalation of the Argentine crisis lights up a yellow light in Brazilian industry

The recent escalation of the Argentine crisis is already causing concern in Brazil. Among shoe and vehicle manufacturers, the two segments of Brazilian industry that still have one of their most important parishes in the neighboring country beyond their borders, this anguish is more acute. For some of these entrepreneurs, however, it sounds as tragic as a tango.

But, quite different from what happened in other times, this time the effects of the shocks that led to the replacement of the head of the Ministry of Economy last weekend should be limited to these sectors, in the view of experts who closely follow the bilateral relationship.

The watershed, according to them, are the robust international reserves accumulated by Brazil, especially in the first decade of the second millennium.

“Argentina has a debt equivalent to 80% of its GDP and 90% of it is with foreign countries”, emphasizes an economist who, being so uncertain about the way out of this situation, prefers not to be mentioned. According to him, in this condition the country loses control over its own currency and, consequently, over its economy.

In one of the measures to contribute to the recomposition of its reserves, at the beginning of last week the Argentine government stipulated a period of six months for payment for imports. For Brazilian shoe manufacturers, whose second largest export market is in Argentina, this was the climax of the crisis in the relationship. They are currently divided into three groups.

The biggest of them, according to the coordinator of Market Intelligence at the Brazilian Association of Footwear Industries (Abicalçados), Priscila Linck, is formed by those who are canceling orders placed. They are unable to “compulsorily finance” their customers’ purchases for that long.

Others are currently evaluating the feasibility of continuing to sell to Argentina. But not without much regret, as this commercial channel was experiencing its best performance since 97.

But there are those who had already shipped the cargo and were caught by the measure. These people are feeling the effects of a “corralito”, the Argentine-style confiscation, with payment for the products withheld until the end of this year.

A businessman in the field, who prefers not to be identified, says he was about to return to selling to Argentina, after four years out of that market. With the recent measure, he suspended the plans and is evaluating whether, by sending the upper and soles separately, which would help keep labor at the destination for the assembly of the shoes, he manages to escape the six-month deadline.

Brazilian automakers still have their main export market in Argentina. The successive crises suffered by the trading partner, however, have already eroded much of the relevance that fate had until another day.

According to Anfavea, an entity that represents vehicle manufacturers, sales to the neighboring country came to represent 80% of total exports in 2013. In the first five months of this year, this share had shrunk to around 30%, after a fall 26% in sales compared to the same period last year. And that was before the last hurdles of the crisis.

While witnessing the dramatic unfolding of the Argentine tango, the sector accelerates in the increase of its sales to other nearby markets, such as Colombia, Chile and Ecuador. And it doubles the stakes in the domestic market.