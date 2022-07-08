Inquiry will investigate alleged diversion of medicine from the Department of Health – Acorda Cidade

Photo: Publicity / Secom

The Municipality of Feira de Santana, through the Municipal Health Department, created an Inquiry Commission to investigate the alleged diversion of medicines at the Pharmaceutical Supply Center. The information was disclosed in this Thursday’s edition (7), of the Official Electronic Gazette of the Municipality.

The discovery of the alleged diversion of medicines, for the exclusive use of the Health Department, took place on June 22, when the Health Surveillance recovered 28 boxes of Amoxicillin with Potassium Clavulanate. The product was being marketed by a pharmacy located in the Tomba neighborhood.

During the inspection, it was proven that the establishment does not have a license and that it sold medicines and other goods illegally, which resulted in the ban.

The commission is composed of Juciara Moura Barreto, Fernanda Botto de Barros da Silveira and Eduardo de Araujo Monteiro. Members must submit the conclusive report to the Municipal Health Department within the period established by law – from the date of publication.

The information is from Secom of Feira de Santana.

